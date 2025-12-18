Two Texans Starters Could Miss Raiders Game

Two Houston Texans starters are reportedly missing from a second-straight practice ahead of Week 16's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, running back Woody Marks (ankle) and Derek Stingley (oblique) were not present during the media's portion of practice on Thursday.

#Texans CB Kamari Lassiter is back at practice today.



No CB Derek Stingley Jr. or RB Woody Marks. pic.twitter.com/P3gF0Fq80n — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 18, 2025

Kamari Lassiter, the Texans' star corner opposite of Stingley, was able to return after previously being a DNP, but a second-straight practice without Stingley or Marks does raise some questions of whether they might be forced to the side for their first absence of the season.

Texans' Woody Marks, Derek Stingley DNP for Second Practice

Marks has been dealing with a minor ankle injury since the Texans' Week 15 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, where he would leave in the first quarter of the contest to not return. DeMeco Ryans would later note that he could've returned to the game if needed, but the team instead opted to hold him out.

As for Stingley, his oblique injury is seemingly an aggravation of his previous injury dating back to Week 3 of the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game he would ultimately be forced to leave in the middle of and return in Week 4.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Neither injury appears to be anything that would keep them sidelined for an extended amount of time, but rather could be something that helps preserve the health of two key names on the roster.

The Texans resting either Marks or Stingley could very well be a long-term move to make sure that their pair of big difference-makers on both sides are healthy for a critical stretch of the season. Houston is favored by more than a touchdown over the Raiders at home for this weekend, and could very well take care of business, even being a bit shorthanded.

The status for both will be worth watching once official practice reports and game-day statuses are revealed, but it might not be too shocking to see one of, or both, Marks and Stingley miss out on this week's game vs. Las Vegas.

