Texans WR Nico Collins Had Heartfelt Message for Injured C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans are trending to be without their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for a third-straight game.
As Stroud continues to traverse through the NFL's concussion protocol on a short week vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, there's a good chance that Davis Mills will be the one in line to take those snaps under center once again on such a quick turnaround, and leaving Stroud's next opportunity to play in Week 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Undoubtedly, a tough blow for both Stroud and the Texans' offense as a whole in a pivotal game for their season. However, there's still a ton of confidence in the building for Houston to rattle off a third-straight win no matter who's under center, especially for star wide receiver Nico Collins.
"We've got to continue to go. We know what type of team Buffalo is. It's another great matchup, and they coming in, they're trying to win," Collins said ahead of Week 13. "So, for us, it's a short week. Continue to get on the game plan, take care of our bodies, and get ready for Buffalo, man."
Nico Collins Wishes Speedy Recovery for C.J. Stroud
Collins, while confident in his team's hopes for this week, is certainly missing his starting quarterback on the field with him, though. It's a frustrating injury at a less-than-ideal time, but one that's important to get right.
"Speedy recovery to my guy, 7, man. You don't want nobody missing games, especially with your brain. You only get one. So you got to take care of that," Collins said via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "We miss him for sure, but health is important."
It's the second time that Stroud's been sidelined for multiple games in his career due to a concussion, the first coming late in his rookie year that took him out for a pair of games, and this absence might span just a bit longer.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Yet, in the time that Stroud's been sidelined, Collins made sure to carry his weight in a major way, combining for 16 receptions, 228 yards and a touchdown through his last two games under Mills, emerging as a key factor that's helped this offense flow as needed for a 2-0 record.
Collins is now preparing to be tasked with that assignment once again, facing off against the Bills, which might be a steeper challenge than the one presented by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, especially after Josh Allen's latest six-touchdown explosion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend.
But, if a third-straight win can be put together, that gives an incredible boost to the Texans' playoff push for the second half of this season.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!