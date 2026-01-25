Titans Could Steal Texans Coach for Key Defensive Role

One member of the Houston Texans' defensive coaching staff has started to land some buzz with their division rival, the Tennessee Titans as a potential fit for their next regime led by head coach Robert Saleh.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Titans will be interviewing Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their vacant defensive coordinator role.

"Among candidates for Titans defensive coordinator: Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, per source. Has done a nice job coaching All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr., and Pro Bowl alternate Kamari Lassiter."

Among candidates for #Titans defensive coordinator: #Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, per source @KPRC2

Has done a nice job coaching All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr., and Pro Bowl alternate Kamari Lassiter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 25, 2026

It's the first reported interview outside of the Texans for Vasso from this offseason, and if his interaction pans out well in Tennessee, he could leave Houston in the search for a new defensive backs coach before the 2026 season.

Titans Could Poach Texans DBs Coach Dino Vasso

Vasso has spent the previous five years with the Texans' organization, having been their defensive backs coach for the past three seasons, being promoted from the cornerbacks coach position where he was from 2021-2022. He has over a decade of experience coaching at the NFL level, having been with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons before joining Houston.

In recent seasons, and especially for his latest 2025 campaign, he's put together some extremely solid units in the secondary––headlined by the talents of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter as their boundary corners, along with Calen Bullock and the versatile Jalen Pitre supporting the back-end.

Clearly, other teams around the league— including those in the market to make some additions to their coaching staff— have taken notice of what Vasso could bring to the table. Tennessee, a team that matches up with the Texans coach twice a year, is the latest to express its interest.

If Vasso were to be hired as the defensive coordinator in Tennessee, the play-calling duties on that side of the ball would most likely be handed to their newest head coach, Robert Saleh. However, with that coordinator title certainly comes a bit of an expanded role and a bit of a pay raise from what he currently has in Houston, making the opportunity an intriguing one to keep an eye on.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

For now, it's just an initial interview for the two sides to gain a bit more familiarity. But if there's a mutual fit, don't be shocked if Houston is on the hunt for a new defensive backs coach in due time.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!