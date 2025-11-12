Texans' C.J. Stroud Could Miss Second Game vs. Titans
It looks like there could be a chance Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud misses more than one game with his concussion suffered vs. the Denver Broncos.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the status of Stroud, Tytus Howard, and Jalen Pitre, all in concussion protocol, is still being determined before facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, with the chance that Stroud could miss one more game before returning to play.
"All three players’ status for this week is still being determined," Wilson wrote." Stroud has been experiencing symptoms as recently as Friday, including sensitivity to light... Stroud might ultimately wind up missing another game, though, against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans. If he can’t go, backup Davis Mills, who engineered a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, will start again."
Wilson adds that Howard, the Texans' starting right tackle, is on track to be ready to play vs. the Titans. However, the status for the other two, and more specifically, Stroud, remains up in the air.
Following the Texans' win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach DeMeco Ryans would note that all three would be evaluated throughout the week.
“We’ll see how they progress throughout the week,” Ryans said.
C.J. Stroud Could Miss Second Game With Concussion
Stroud went down with a concussion in the second quarter of the Texans' Week 9 matchup against Denver, where he would inevitably be taken to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the way, and then vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with the hit to the head.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's now the second concussion suffered by Stroud throughout his career, with the first coming during his rookie season vs. the New York Jets. Especially for those with multiple concussions, teams and players can tend to be more cautious upon a return to play, especially for a franchise signal-caller like Stroud.
Stroud, during his first concussion in his rookie season, would also miss two games before returning to start, which could inevitably be the case here in Week 11.
Therefore, it remains to be seen what the status holds for Stroud vs. the Titans, but if he isn't good to go, that leaves backup Davis Mills ready to take command for a second week.
In Mills' first start of the season vs. the Jaguars, the Texans' backup completed 27-45 of his total passes on the day for 292 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while also running in the game-sealing score to lift Houston to win number four on the year.
Stroud's status will become more ironed out as the Texans' week of practice unfolds, but it'll certainly be a name worth watching on that injury report.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Texans OL Says Danielle Hunter Played Like a Mutant vs. Jaguars
- Texans’ Confidence Must Now Carry Them Forward
- DeMeco Ryans Issues Status Update on Texans QB C.J. Stroud
- Davis Mills Speaks on Texans' Improbable Comeback Win vs. Jaguars
- Texans to Activate Key Offensive Weapon From Injured Reserve
- Texans DB to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery