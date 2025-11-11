Texans’ Confidence Must Now Carry Them Forward
Historical comebacks like the one the Houston Texans experienced on last weekend are undoubtedly only isolated moments frozen in time.
So whether or not the 4-5 Texans can turn the unlikely 36-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars into a constructive springboard for the rest of the season will remain to be seen. For as much as Texans fans will thoroughly indulge themselves in the perhaps season-saving comeback victory, the simple answers they found while doing so will count equally.
Heck, it's not like Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't fully aware that the solutions they've long sought seemed simple enough, but had previously proved elusive.
"It's the best second half we've had, because we played complementary football," Ryans pointed out. "For us to battle and have that resilience, that's what good football looks like. That's what we've been missing.”
Texans' Young Talent Came Up Big
Huge credit undoubtedly goes to how backup quarterback Davis Mills performed when leading his guys back into it, after all, erasing 19-point deficits always needs a wildcard catalyst. Major rookie contributions also mattered; with first-year running back Woody Marks in particular, coming massively to the fore, and the ever-humble Mills was quick to give the youngsters their flowers.
"We have a lot of young guys. When a young guy comes in, you never want it to seem like there's a young guy in the football game," Mills insisted. "They're out here making plays. They know exactly what their job is on every play, and it's fun having them out there in the huddle because they bring some juice."
Ultimately, Ryans’ bold decision to keep faith with rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery is paying off - even though the big blind side blocker's somewhat inevitable struggles to adapt fully to the demands of pro football still need to be intensively managed.
Davis Mills Kept the Texans' Ship Afloat
Keeping starting quarterback C.J. Stroud clean has proved difficult as the group up front has had its fairly obvious ongoing issues, but the protection needs to be far more rigid and consistent going down the stretch.
Depending on how quickly Stroud emerges from the league's concussion protocol, Ryans will still be comfortable enough going with his QB2 under center against the Tennessee Titans this weekend, even though it will be deemed less than perfect.
Setting a tone very much came from Mills on Sunday, regardless, but you also know deep down that the core linebacker DNA of coach Ryans is going to dictate that this Texans team won't quit no matter what.
"I look at the game as I look at life," Ryans declared on Sunday. "Bad things are going to happen. Do you hang your head and go run and hide? Do you quit? Do you give up? No, you keep punching. In life, in football, you got to keep punching and that's what this game showed today."
Texans Now Tasked to Capitalize
Amid all the perfectly understandable euphoria that has surrounded the crazy win, it will be nothing more than the high point of a lackluster season if the Texans can't cash in more fully and make a push back into the playoff picture.
Ryans is stopping short of sabre rattling about chasing bigger goals right now, but the message about diving into the game tape and understanding what works does now appear to be finally pretty crystal clear.
"You just have to keep playing with heart, playing with resilience and hopefully the film shows our guys proof that we can battle and win in any type of game," Ryans said.
While faith was finally rewarded against the Jags, the Texans are probably all out of miracles all the same.
