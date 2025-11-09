Texans, Jaguars Inactives Revealed Before Week 10 Showdown
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their official inactives list leading up to kickoff for Week 10.
Here's what the outlook appears to be for both sides:
Houston Texans Inactives
– QB C.J. Stroud
– S Jalen Pitre
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn
– LB Christian Harris
– OT Jarrett Kingston
– OG Ed Ingram
– OT Tytus Howard
Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives
– CB Jourdan Lewis
– WR Brian Thomas Jr.
– RB Cody Schrader
– OT Ezra Cleveland
– S PJ Locke
– TE David Long
– DL Austin Johnson
C.J. Stroud Headlines Texans' Inactives
The Texans will be short a few key playmakers on both sides of the ball this weekend against their division foe.
The biggest of those absences, though, will be none other than quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston's lead signal-caller went down with a concussion in Week 9's game vs. the Denver Broncos, which leads to at least a one-game absence before he's able to pass concussion protocol.
Davis Mills will be the one to take the start for his first of this season, while rookie Graham Mertz will be elevated as the QB2 for the first time of his career.
On the offensive line, Houston will also be down two starters. Ed Ingram is missing his second game of the season with a knee injury, who's been one of the more productive pieces on the Texans' front lines throughout the first half of this year.
Starting right tackle Tytus Howard will also be out this game with a concussion, which leads to veteran Trent Brown being activated for his first time as a Texan.
Defensively, Houston will be without starting nickel Jalen Pitre, the third name on the Texans' roster dealing with a concussion this week. It puts a heavier responsibility on the plates of Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr., going up against a similarly beaten-up Jaguars receiving core, set to be down both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
The Texans' special teams won't be without their injuries, either. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been ruled out for his first game this year and will have veteran journeyman Matthew Wright fill in his place for this week.
Wright was signed to the 53-man roster before kickoff, which could hint towards him being the starting kicker for a multiple-week stretch.
Houston's certainly a bit short-handed, but the show still goes on in a matchup that'll be critical for the Texans to take advantage of. Without it, they'll drop to their sixth loss of the year, and have some major questions about whether a second-half season comeback can really be in the cards.
Kickoff for Texans-Jaguars lands at 12 PM CT.
