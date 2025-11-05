Texans Enter Jaguars Matchup as Early Betting Favorites
It looks like sportsbooks haven't lost faith in the Houston Texans just yet.
Heading into the Texans' Week 10 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars for the third game of their extended home stretch, Houston is slotted in as the early betting favorites to win (-1.5 spread, -125 moneyline) per DraftKings odds, even when factoring in C.J. Stroud's status being up in the air with a concussion.
Texans Open as Slight Favorites vs. Jaguars
The Texans also wound up being slightly favored ahead of last week's contest vs. the Denver Broncos, though found themselves coming up short, 15-18. But after a turbulent performance and some notable injuries to the offense, Houston's stout defense and playing on their home field seem to be enough for Vegas to have some confidence this group gets back on track this weekend.
So far this season, the Texans have a 3-5 record against the spread and 3-2 as a favorite.
It'll be the second time the Jaguars and the Texans have faced off this season, with the first meeting coming in Week 3 during Houston's rocky three-game stretch to start the season, and one that they ended up dropping, 10-17.
That matchup vs. the Jaguars was their second-lowest scoring outing for their offense of the season, behind only their Week 1 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams (9), and that was with C.J. Stroud. This time, as Houston's star quarterback navigates through the concussion protocol throughout the week after a scary hit vs. the Broncos, he might not be out there.
Instead, Davis Mills could be the one in line to take those starting snaps under center for the Texans, now in his fifth year with Houston, and finished out the quarterback duties last week after Stroud left in the beginning of the third quarter. In those reps, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 137 yards.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Could Mills be enough to overcome the Jacksonville defense? That might be easier said than done, but he'll at least have a healthy outlook for the weapons surrounding him.
Nico Collins came back last week from his concussion vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Christian Kirk returned from a two-week hamstring injury, and the rest of Houston's prominent weapons are in line to be active and ready to go.
Time will tell how the events unravel in a critical division matchup for the Texans, but in the eyes of Vegas, they'll have the slight edge leading up to kickoff.
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!