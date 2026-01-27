Texans Express Interest to Re-Sign Starting OL

After a year of improved play in the offensive trenches in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans appear to be interested in keeping starting right guard Ed Ingram on the roster headed into next season— who's slated to hit free agency later this offseason.

Per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted that he expects the team to enter talks with Ingram later this offseason after a productive first year in Houston.

'I think Cole (Popovich) did a phenomenal job,' #Texans GM Nick Caserio on offensive line, coach 'That group definitely improved' Added that pass protection improved markedly. Noted that Ed Ingram, a free agent played very well and expects talks @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2026

Ingram was a starter for 14 games on the interior of Houston's reworked offensive line this past season, pairing next to Tytus Howard on the opposite side at left guard to make for much better results upfront from what the Texans had seen through their troubles of 2024.

And now, as Ingram hits free agency after his one year with Houston, it feels more than likely that the Texans will be hoping to bring him back for a second season, and possibly more.

Texans Expected to Enter Talks With Ed Ingram

Following a 2024 campaign where quarterback C.J. Stroud faced numerous troubles within his pass protection, having been sacked 52 times over the course of 17 games, the Texans made sure to shake up four of their five starting offensive linemen for this past season.

One of those moves made to shake things up was to acquire Ingram, who was brought in via trade with the Minnesota Vikings, where he had been for the first three seasons of his career, for a 2026 sixth-round pick; a gamble that paid off nicely for Nick Caserio and Co.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound offensive guard was a former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Vikings, who started in 41 games in three seasons before getting benched halfway through his third season. However, it wouldn't take long for Ingram to find his second wind in Houston as one of the offensive line's more consistent contributors.

In Ingram's 14 games, he finished with an overall grade of 71.5 via PFF (18th amongst guards), and had a top-ten grade amongst guards for his run blocking, ending the year with an impressive grade of 75.6.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Having been on a $3.4 million deal for the last season of his rookie contract, Ingram will be bound to get a bit of a pay raise heading into next season. Based on his performance throughout perhaps his best year pro yet, he'll be bound to get a bit of interest around the market as an appealing starting guard for offensive line-needy teams.

Regardless, the Texans will be in talks with his reps for the chance to get an agreement for next season in place, and thus retain a bit more continuity upfront compared to their approach from last offseason.

