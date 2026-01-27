Texans Land Two More Players on NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The Houston Texans have found a couple more players to help represent them in this year's Pro Bowl Games, joining their existing four players set to be part of the action later this week.

According to an announcement from the NFL, Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock have been selected as alternates to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

The Texans already had a handful of players with that recognition already coming their way at the end of the season, including edge rusher Will Anderson, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and cornerback Derek Stingley on the defensive end, along with wide receiver Nico Collins offensively.

The total count of participants now rises to an impressive number of six––tied for the highest number of selections for any team this season next to the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Just one year after both defensive backs were top ten in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, they now have a bit of due respect coming their way, this time in the form of a Pro Bowl nod.

It's the first Pro Bowl selection for either Bullock or Lassiter, who are set to fill in for a pair of defensive backs bowing out of the action in Santa Clara early next week.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez's name was withdrawn due to Super Bowl participation, while Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey has voluntarily taken his name out as well.

As a result, Houston would have a pair of defensive backs to fill those voids, a duo that stuck out as some of the top producers at their respective positions all season.

Lassiter had an even better season than his impressive rookie campaign, playing in 16 games to log 91 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 passes defended, and four interceptions; all higher totals than his first year in the league, having cemented his status as one of the best young cornerbacks in the game.

As for Bullock, he also proved to not have lost a step from his own 2024 rookie campaign, posting 64 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions––three of those turnovers coming during his breakout Week 12 performance against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

It was an inspiring enough season for both to get their foot in the door for the Pro Bowl activities, filling out the Texans' defense to an impressive five names on the roster. That gives a bit of a glimpse into just how dominant that side of the ball was for Houston all season, despite not having enough juice to keep the operation moving past the New England Patriots in the divisional round, who now reside in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

In the meantime before that big game, the Texans will be able to have one final look at their top guys after a strong season on the AFC squad for the annual flag football game taking place on Tuesday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN.

