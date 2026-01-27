Texans Assistant GM Gains Momentum for Falcons Job

One member of the Houston Texans front office appears to be one of the top candidates in play to land the Atlanta Falcons' vacant general manager job.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert is one of the finalists for the Falcons' general manager opening, and is slated to travel to Atlanta later this week for a second, in-person interview.

"Texans assistant GM James Liipfert is slated to fly to Atlanta for a second, in-person interview for the Falcons vacant GM job, sources say. That should be later in the week. He’s a finalist."

The Falcons have conducted a wide-range search for their next general manager, sorting through several names beyond Liipfert such as Ian Cunningham, Josh Williams, Andy Weidl, Mike Bradway, and Joe Douglas, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Liipfert had spoken to the Falcons last week for an initial interview, one that seemingly went well enough to land him a second meeting in the building.

Now, it seems like there might be serious traction coming together for the two sides to potentially hash something out; thus giving the Falcons a new voice in their front office following their parting of ways with former general manager Terry Fontenot, and might just leave Houston in search of a new assistant of their own.

Liipfert has been with the Texans' organization for the past three seasons as their assistant general manager, as well as their director of college scouting. Liipfert runs Houston's scouting operation in preparation for fall scouting, college all-star games, the NFL Combine, pro days, and the NFL Draft.

Prior to joining the Texans, Liipfert had been with the New England Patriots front office for nine seasons, spending three seasons as a national scout (2015-17), four as an area scout (2011-14), and two as a scouting assistant (2009-10).

Liipefert's skillset hinges upon being a strong talent evaluator, having been a notable voice alongside Texans general manager Nick Caserio during the scouting and draft process through the past three seasons, and landing some talented players for Houston's roster in the process.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Falcons— the only current team in the NFL with a general manager opening— have apparently taken notice of that skill set of Liipfert's, and could be in line to offer him a notable promotion to join their new franchise leaders, including team president Matt Ryan and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Time will tell how the second interview will pan out for Liipfert, which will soon reveal what direction the Falcons will turn to for their next general manager. But regardless, it's clear that the Texans' assistant is squarely in the running to earn that title.

