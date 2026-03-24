Texans Face Looming Azeez Al-Shaair Contract Decision

When it comes to addressing the pending contract extension of standout Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, general manager Nick Caserio will be reading the book on creative salary cap management.

Sooner or later, it figures that fiscal restrictions will bring the curtain down on some liberal offseason spending during the free agency window. But inevitably, Caserio's focus will shift over to the likes of Al-Shaair, Will Anderson Jr., and eventually even quarterback CJ Stroud.

Al-Shaair's controversial seven-year tenure in the thick of the NFL defensive action has been a steep learning curve at times, but the former undrafted superstar knows who to give credit for developing him into being an elite-level player.

“I truly believe he might have been one of the best position coaches I’ve ever had," Al-Shaair declared during an interview with Jon Gruden.

"When I talk to other guys on how they were taught, I’m grateful that I went undrafted and had to deal with DeMeco Ryans for four years. He is a technician. Me, Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, it was not by mistake that all three of us have grown to be three of the best linebackers in the NFL. It was one person who had his hand right there in the middle of it & it was DeMeco.”

Ryans has provided a masterclass in managing Al-Shaair ever since he landed in H-Town alongside his head coach back in 2024.

Tugging too hard on the reins of the notorious physicality of Al-Shaair was something that Ryans has overtly refrained from doing. Very shrewdly, Ryans’ massively successful approach has been to trust in his impactful linebacker and give him ever-increasing levels of responsibility.

Consequently, Al-Shaair has developed into perhaps the game's most physically dominant middle linebacker, all while he's still rapidly ascending.

Texans Re-Signing Azeez Al-Shaair Could Be Easier Said Than Done

Recent rumblings that Al-Shaair's forthcoming contractual conundrum might give the linebacker-deficient Dallas Cowboys a window of opportunity to acquire the 28-year-old’s services are probably a bit overblown all things considered.

Nonetheless, Caserio has undoubtedly just received a timely reminder that his alpha defensive group will need to be shown the money pronto, or else, a plethora of problems could boil to the surface.

Al-Shaair openly admits how happy he is to be playing for the Texans under the command of coach Ryans. But even so, spinning multiple plates to accommodate everyone at the present moment is getting ever more difficult, especially as the dollars increasingly get swallowed up.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts with safety K'Von Wallace (38) after making an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kicking the can further on down the line with Al-Shaair’s negotiations might be the chosen strategy which is born out of sheer front office necessity, but the risky elements of doing so must be managed intentively moving forward.

Eventually paying a pretty penny to keep him in Houston will surely become the most pressing point of business which crosses Caserio's desk soon enough, and in due time, it feels more likely than not that the Texans will gladly foot that bill if they can make the money work.