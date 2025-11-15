Texans Reveal Final Injury Report for Titans Showdown
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have revealed their final injury reports after a week of practice before their Week 11 divisional matchup on the horizon.
Here's the outlook for both sides in what will be their second meeting of the year against one another.
Houston Texans Injury Report
– S Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: OUT (right quad)
– CB Damon Arnette: OUT (ankle)
– FB Jakob Johnson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
– TE Cade Stover: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
– TE Harrison Bryant: OUT (neck/shoulder)
Tennessee Titans Injury Report
– OLB Arden Key: QUESTIONABLE (quad)
– RB Kalel Mullings: OUT (ankle)
– WR Bryce Oliver: OUT (knee)
– DL C.J. Ravenall: OUT (ankle)
– WR Calvin Ridley: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– DT Jeffrey Simmons: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– S Xavier Woods: OUT (hamstring)
A few notable names to account for on both sides. For the Texans in particular, they'll be down at least three starters leading up to kickoff.
Three Texans Starters Out vs. Titans
As announced earlier in the week, quarterback C.J. Stroud, nickel Jalen Pitre, and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will all be sidelined for the second straight week for their respective injuries.
Stroud's absence leaves veteran Davis Mills in line to start for another game after last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he threw for nearly 300 yards and tapped in for three total touchdowns.
Damon Arnette, Harrison Bryant to Join on Sidelines
Along with that trio, the Texans have also ruled out a couple of depth pieces in cornerback Damon Arnette and tight end Harrison Bryant. Arnette has been elevated to the active roster since October, but will miss this weekend after being a sudden DNP at Friday's practice, while Bryant will be forced to the side with a neck/shoulder ailment.
However, the Texans do have a noteworthy status update surrounding their second-year tight end, Cade Stover, who's officially listed as questionable for this weekend in Tennessee for the first time since going down with a broken foot in Week 1 vs. the LA Rams.
Titans Have Multiple Key Names of Note
On the flip side, the Titans have several top players listed on their injury report before their second outing against Houston. Stars Calvin Ridley, Jeffrey Simmons, and Arden Key are both listed as questionable before kickoff with their respective injuries and will be names to monitor before kickoff.
Veteran safety Xavier Woods is someone who's already been ruled out before the weekend gets started, though–– now out for what will be his second-straight week of action.
