Texans’ Super Bowl-Winning Punter Wants to Re-Sign

Houston Texans veteran punter Tommy Townsend appears on board to run it back for another year in H-Town as he heads to the free agent market later this offseason.

Townsend has been with the Texans for two seasons after signing to Houston in free agency in 2024 on a two-year $6 million deal, coming aboard from the Kansas City Chiefs after four years and two Super Bowl wins.

Now that he's slated to hit that free agent pool once again, he'll have the opportunity to sign anywhere in the league that wants him, but if he had his way, it sounds like Houston is where he wants to be.

When asked about the opportunity to re-sign with the Texans heading into next year via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Townsend made his feelings clear: if the opportunity is there, he would obviously love to remain in Houston.

“I would absolutely love to stay,” Townsend told Wilson. “I think it’s pretty obvious. I’ve made it pretty obvious that I like it here. I want to be here for a while, so we’ll see how everything works out. I’ve got a good relationship with Nick [Caserio], so there’s going to be a lot of communication, and I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”

In an offseason where the Texans won't have many pending free agents from their roster to take note of, Townsend is one of the bigger names on the list that Houston would likely want to have back in 2026.

According to Wilson, there's mutual interest between Townsend and the Texans to get a deal done, but they will rely on further negotiations in the coming weeks.

This season with Houston, Townsend booted 72 punts for an average of 47.6 yards per, with 41.7% of those punts being downed inside the 20. At age 29, Townsend still remains one of the best punters in the game after having made a Pro Bowl and First-Team AP All-Pro during his 2022 season with the Chiefs.

Now, Townsend is fresh off a brutal postseason exit to the New England Patriots in the divisional round, like the rest of the Texans' roster, and is looking for a taste of redemption for next season.

“Definitely tough going out this way in the divisional round,” Townsend said. “We definitely all had higher hopes for this season. There’s a lot of positives, some negatives, and yeah, definitely a lot of things that we’ve got to focus on this offseason to keep improving.

“A lot of things I’ve got to do better. My game plan was to hit the ball out of bounds, and I wasn’t able to hit the ball out of bounds. So, I don’t really think I did my job to the best of my ability, so there’s things that I’ve got to improve on.”

Time will tell if the Texans and their veteran punter will hash out a new agreement for the long haul this offseason, but signs are pointing in a positive direction to see that happen.

