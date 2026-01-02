Texans Have Several Historic Accomplishments at Stake vs. Colts

The Houston Texans have an opportunity for their ninth win in a row in Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts to continue their dominant recent stretch of victories in the second half of this season, and they'll even have some interesting historic implications in the mix as well.

Houston's been the hottest team in the league for the past several weeks, has been one of the best collective defenses in the league for the entire season, and now could pair that recent chatter and hype with some impressive numbers or accomplishments to really cement this team's place in history before the Wild Card Round gets underway next weekend.

With that in mind, here's a handful of accomplishments the Texans could reach, depending on how their matchup pans out against the Colts in Week 18:

Every Historic Accomplishment Texans Could Hit vs. Colts

﻿﻿With a win on Sunday, the Texans would earn their ninth consecutive win, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history (currently Sept. 30 to Dec. 2, 2018).

The Texans could have the chance to enter the postseason as the hottest team in the NFL— having put together the current longest win streak in the league— and might now be on the verge of tying their longest win streak in franchise history.

With a win on Sunday, the Texans would tie the franchise record for most wins in a regular season (currently 12, 2012).

After starting the year off 0-3, to then 3-5 following Week 9, not many would've predicted the Texans to rise back and have a chance at tying their all-time wins record in a single season. And yet, that's exactly where Houston finds themselves before Week 18 gets underway.

With a win on Sunday, the Texans would tie the franchise record for most home victories in a season (7, 2016).

The Texans have been a balanced attack both in front of a home crowd and on the road, but now, they could be on the verge of their fifth home win in a row, and with it, claim a franchise record for their most home wins in a single season in the process.

﻿﻿With a win vs. the Colts, the Texans would sweep the season series against Indianapolis for the second consecutive year, marking the first time in franchise history the Texans have swept them in back-to-back seasons.

The Texans took care of business in a big way back in Week 13 by beating the Colts in Lucas Oil, 20-16, and will have a golden opportunity to make it happen once again, this time for their shot at a first-ever season sweep in back-to-back seasons since Houston's inception in 2002.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talks with Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, after a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Texans won 20-16. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By holding the Colts to fewer than 212 total net yards on Sunday, the Texans would set the franchise record for fewest total net yards allowed in a season despite playing one additional game (4,571, 2011).

The Texans' defense has shown up to be elite from start to finish this year, and now, they could have some seriously impressive numbers to prove it by setting the franchise record for least net yards allowed in a single season, and could do it all with one game added to the mix.

﻿﻿With less than two giveaways on Sunday, the Texans would set the franchise record for fewest giveaways in a season (14, 2023).

The Texans haven't just been a defense that's forced a good amount of giveaways this season, but they've held their own by not allowing many giveaways themselves— both through the air with only eight interceptions from either C.J. Stroud or Davis Mills, and just four total fumbles.

