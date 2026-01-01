Texans Could Face Colts Without Starting DB

The Houston Texans have officially completed their second of three practices for the week before taking on Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and one of their starting cornerbacks, Kamari Lassiter, wound up missing his second practice in a row, and could be in danger of missing the action if he misses a third.

Here's the full injury report from the Texans' second practice of the week before taking on the Colts:

Houston Texans Injury Report

CB Azeez Al-Shaair: LIMITED (knee/shoulder)

CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (ankle)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: LIMITED (oblique)

LB Jamal Hill: DNP (calf)

OT Trent Brown: LIMITED (ankle/knee)

DT Sheldon Rankins: LIMITED (elbow)

DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)

WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (rest)

TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (personal)

K Ka'imi Fairbairn: FULL (illness)

OG Ed Ingram: LIMITED (ankle)

OT Aireontae Ersery: FULL (thumb)

CB Ajani Carter: FULL (hamstring)

LS Austin Brinkman: FULL (knee)

DE Darrell Taylor: FULL (ankle)

Lassiter's attendance has remained perfect during the 2025 season thus far, but could have a chance to miss the final game of the year against the Colts if the Texans want to give one of their best defenders a week of rest before the playoffs get underway.

Lassiter came out in the middle of the Texans' last game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, but would end up finishing the game en route to Houston's 20-16 victory. His status during their third practice of the week could be a real tell of whether he'll be good to go against Indianapolis.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) spins the ball after making an interception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

On a more positive note, the Texans did see both of their starting tackles, Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown, upgraded to full and limited participants, respectively, hinting that both could be able to suit up against the Colts.

DeMeco Ryans made it clear that with an AFC South victory still in play, the Texans will be playing their guys if they’re healthy, as they'll be searching for a ninth-straight victory heading into the postseason, making it their 12th on the season.

The Texans and Colts will kickoff on Sunday in NRG Stadium at 12 PM CT.



Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!