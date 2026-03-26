Texans to Host Local WR Prospect on Pre-Draft Visit

The Houston Texans are taking a special interest in one local wide receiver prospect for next month's draft.

﻿According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are set to host Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas for a pre-draft visit, along with multiple other interested teams.

Per Wilson, Douglas will travel to Houston to be a part of their local prospect day in addition to a whopping 30 visits with NFL teams around the league.

Among the other reported teams interested in Douglas includes the Las Vegas Raiders, LA Rams, and New Orleans Saints–– but nothing quite as eye-catching as the squad right down the road from his alma mater in the Texans.

Texans Hosting Visit for Caleb Douglas

Douglas has spent his past two years in college stationed with the Red Raiders after being with Florida for the first couple of years of his career. It's been in those last two seasons that the pass-catcher has really begun to find his stride.

Last season in particular, Douglas totaled 54 receptions for 846 yards to lead the team, along with a career-high seven touchdowns to pair with it.

He's listed as 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, projecting to be a big-play threat down the field, albeit with a bit of a smaller frame than your typical downfield weapon at his height. He ran a solid 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine earlier this month, and recorded a long 79-inch wingspan as well.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas (WO19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Texans' needs at receiver, they haven't addressed the position much so far this offseason. The only change made to the position was the removal of veteran Christian Kirk, as he signed a deal in free agency with the San Francisco 49ers. Outside of that, Houston has stood pat at pass-catcher.

But a name like Douglas could be a name worth watching for the Texans in the later rounds of this year's draft as another explosive young set of legs to add to the room, and someone who can add depth as an outside receiver, rather than another slot weapon like they already have onboard.

Last year, Houston invested heavily into the wide receiver position during the draft with not one, but two selections in the first two days, with second-rounder Jayden Higgins and third-rounder Jaylin Noel, both of whom are eyeing a step forward in their role headed into the 2025 campaign.

That makes it less likely that the Texans will splurge on a first round pick for a top-rated pass-catcher, but more likely that a guy like Douglas makes more sense as a selection further down the board.

Needless to be said, keep an eye on Douglas as someone to watch come off the board via the Texans in next month's draft as a potential upgrade to their receiver room, thus bringing even more new talent to their offensive unit that's been notably revamped in the past several weeks.s.