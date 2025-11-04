Texans Extend LB on New One-Year Deal
The Houston Texans have dealt out a fresh extension to one of their linebackers and special team standouts.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have signed linebacker Jake Hansen on a one-year, $3 million maximum value contract extension.
Per Wilson, Hansen's new deal includes a $1.625 million base salary in 2026 with $500,000 fully guaranteed, up to $225,000 in per game active roster bonuses, a $750,000 signing bonus, $75,000 workout bonus with $1.625 million total guaranteed, including $400,000 total guaranteed from a March 14, 2025 deal for one year and $2.425 million.
Hansen, the 27-year-old undrafted product out of Illinois, has been with the Texans for the past four seasons, and has been a prominent piece on Houston's special teams unit, being active for 49 total games and two starts.
He had signed onto a one-year deal worth $2 million earlier this offseason, and fast forward a few months later, he gets another payday, and even a bit of a pay increase.
In eight games this season, Hansen has posted 10 combined tackles, six solo and four assisted.
For his career, he has 75 combined tackles and two sacks, three tackles for losses, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and two sacks.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke has praised the linebacker earlier this season for his versatility, filling in as a depth piece behind starters Henry To'oTo'o, Azeez Al-Shaair, and E.J. Speed.
“Jake Hansen, he’s done a good job,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “Again, he’s another guy I would say in that linebacker world that, literally, he’s played all three positions for us. Mike, Sam, Will. He’s done a good job kind of moving in and out.”
Now, the Texans lock up his services for this year and next, keeping their special teams unit in-tact.
