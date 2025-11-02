Texans Lose Starting OT to Head Injury vs. Broncos
The Houston Texans saw one of their starting offensive linemen leave the game vs. the Denver Broncos with a head injury.
According to a team announcement, offensive tackle Tytus Howard is in the concussion protocol.
Howard went down with the injury in the middle of the second quarter, and now leaves the Texans without a critical component on the outside of their offensive line for however long he's unavailable.
Along with Howard, the Texans would also announce that starting right guard Ed Ingram was questionable to return with a knee injury, adding to the injury troubles Houston has faced throughout the early parts of the day vs. Denver.
Texans RT Tytus Howard Exits vs. Broncos
C.J. Stroud was the first name to go down for the Texans with an injury against the Broncos, with a scary head injury at the top of the fourth quarter. He, along with his right tackle Howard, now sit in the concussion protocol that leaves Houston's offense a bit hobbled for the time being.
Backup quarterback Davis Mills has been the one filling in place of Stroud amid his concussion, while the Texans will likely turn to 2024 second round pick Blake Fisher as the backup right tackle to fill in for Howard, opposite of rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery on the other side.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Before going down with his head injury, Howard did make some unique history for the Texans, passing legend J.J. Watt for the fifth-most consecutive starts in franchise history, starting his 85th career game against the Broncos.
If Howard does wind up missing extended time while being in concussion protocol, that would inevitably end his extensive streak kept for the past five seasons––making it an interesting situation to keep an eye on.
For now, it leaves the Texans without their starting right tackle, right guard, and quarterback against the Broncos in a critical Week 9 matchup. Needless to say, some severely tough blows for Houston.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!