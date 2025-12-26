Texans Rule Out Three More Players vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans have ruled out a trio of players for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Texans' latest injury report update, cornerback Ajani Carter, defensive end Darrell Taylor, and wide receiver Justin Watson are all not traveling to Los Angeles, and have been ruled out of the action.

Houston #Texans Injury Report Update:



CB Ajani Carter (hamstring), DE Darrell Taylor (knee) and WR Justin Watson (calf) will not travel with the team to Los Angeles and have been ruled out for Week 17 at the Chargers. https://t.co/U44IRUXTij — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 26, 2025

All three players were previously listed as questionable leading into the weekend due to their respective injuries, providing a bit of optimism that one of the three could be ready to suit up for their matchup against the Chargers.

However, it seems each will have to wait at least one more week before getting back into the action, with that next chance looming for Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts.

All three players have been on the Texans' injured reserve list for the past several weeks, but each having their 21-day practice window also opened to provide that opportunity to get back on the field.

Carter has been sidelined since their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor since their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and for Watson, as far back as Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson (84) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Considering all three were available to practice in full during their final session before gametime, that offers some nice confidence that all three could be back in the near future, and perhaps as soon as next weekend, if all continues to go smoothly. But for now, they'll be forced out for at least one more week.

The good news for the Texans, though, is that starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery, listed as questionable against the Chargers, has yet to be ruled out alongside their other injured names. That gives him a chance to see that status upgraded ahead of game time to allow Houston to roll out their starting left tackle on an offensive line already without right tackle Trent Brown.

The Texans and Chargers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT on the West Coast, where Houston will try to extend its ongoing win streak to eight games.

