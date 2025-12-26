Texans DB Teases Possible Injury Return

It looks like the Houston Texans could potentially be getting some reinforcements in the secondary in the coming weeks.

Injured Texans rookie safety Jaylen Reed recently posted a picture to his Instagram story, seemingly hinting at a possible injury return.

"See yall soon...🤬," Reed wrote.

Jaylen Reed on Instagram 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/19VPMTX388 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 26, 2025

Reed, the Texans' sixth-round pick from earlier this offseason, has been sidelined since Houston's matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 with a forearm injury; one that required surgery and placed him on the Injured Reserve.

However, it seems like his season, which initially looked like it could've been cut short, might not be done just yet.

Jaylen Reed Could Return for Texans

The Texans have already placed Reed on Injured Reserve twice this season, and around the roster, have used their eight total designations to prevent Reed from being elevated once again this season.

Yet, if the Texans are able to reach the playoffs, Houston would be given an extra two activations to utilize for the postseason, and Reed, if able to see his recovery go smoothly, could be a prime candidate for one of those elevations, and might have a real shot at returning to Houston's defense to provide a bit of extra depth in the secondary.

Reed has dealt with a bit of an injury-riddled campaign thus far, having only played seven games throughout the regular season, and saw his first time elevated to the starting lineup quickly derailed due to his most recent forearm issue.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) celebrates after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When he's been on the field, Reed's put together 14 combined tackles and one fumble recovery, most of those numbers coming during his breakout performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

If able to get back into the fold in time for the playoffs, Reed could find his way back to his starting spot that was left once he was sidelined against Indianapolis, but it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition.

Of course, Reed's return also banks on the Texans completing their aspired push to the postseason, which will be ironed out in the next two weeks, based on the results of Houston's meetings against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Colts once again in Week 18. But if able to advance as a top-seven seed, the rookie could get another shot to get on the field once again for year one.

