Will Anderson Jr. Sends Confident Message About Texans' Secondary

The Houston Texans' defense has proven to be one of the best, most well-rounded units in both their front seven and the secondary across the NFL throughout the 2025 season.

There's nights like the Texans had against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 where the front seven takes command for eight sacks on Josh Allen. Then, there's others when Houston can feast on multiple interceptions throughout the day as they did in over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, snagging three picks off Patrick Mahomes for a statement 20-10 primetime victory.

It was a performance for the Texans secondary that, for Will Anderson Jr., proved one clear takeaway in his postgame interview with the NBC crew: this secondary is the best in the NFL.

“The best in football of all," Anderson said of the Texans' secondary. "The whole NFL, we've got the best secondary, from Sting to Kamari [Lassiter] to Calen [Bullock] to Jalen Pitre, to all those guys, man. We talk about rushing coverage, we don't get what we get without those guys. We talking about lockdown, they sticky, they plaster, they cover guys, and they tackle.”

"You don't see a lot of DBs coming down and hitting like they do, and that's what makes this defense special."

Will Anderson Jr. on the Texans secondary on @SNFonNBC :



“The best in football of all. The whole NFL, we got the best secondary, from Sting to Kamari to Calen to Jalen Pitre, to all those guys. We talking about lockdown, they sticky, they plaster, cover guys AND they tackle.” pic.twitter.com/Mct0dc2gWX — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 10, 2025

Will Anderson Jr. Sees Texans' Secondary as NFL's Best

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's a Texans secondary that's proven throughout the year to be one of the most well-rounded, talented, and violent units that's helped assist Houston's dominant group upfront to lead this defense to the heights of being one of, if not the best in the league.

Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter have emerged as a top cornerback duo on the boundary, have the versatile playmaker that is Jalen Pitre as someone that DeMeco Ryans has previously touted as simply a "football player" and in the back-end, have continued to adjust well despite their various injuries and adjustments throughout the season.

It's a group that can tackle well and swarm to the football, can hit hard— as clearly shown from Jalen Pitre's throttling hit on Chissinefs' Rashee Rice on a primetime stage— and has remained consistent in leading the Texans to the top 10 or better in passing yards allowed throughout the entire year.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Texans defense has already proven capable of leading the Texans' back into the postseason mix as a result of their past five wins, and that's been in large part due to a tough, restricting secondary that makes it tough on any opposing offense.

If able to continue to work in tandem with this defensive line up front, and the offensive side of the ball can hold up their end, the sky might just be the limit for the Texans.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!