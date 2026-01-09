C.J. Stroud Embraces Adversity Entering Texans Playoff Run

After going through a well-publicized sophomore slump, C.J. Stroud's year three under center has seen even more complex challenges thrown at Houston Texans quarterback.

Even the absolute cream of the crop for NFL quarterbacks traditionally forge themselves most when facing adversity and difficult challenges, and Stroud has found his own experience to be no different.

During the Texans' 12-5 campaign, Stroud has navigated the troublesome 0-3 start with a hat trick of games also lost to concussion, but he still grew and learned on the job.

“Everybody in this day and age wants microwave. They want to just throw something in the microwave, let it heat up fast, and be a new product. And that’s none of us. So, football is an oven-type of sport, or whatever you use – or crockpot, whatever,” Stroud said before taking on the playoffs. “We try to do our best to just block out the noise and just stay in our brotherhood and lean on one another.”

C.J. Stroud Continues to Block Out the Noise

Ironically enough, the Texans' superstar passer actually appeared to benefit from a self-reflective spell spent on the sidelines observing firsthand the kind of humility and selflessness Davis Mills, brought to the team.

Of course, Mills became the unsung MVP of this Texans team, heroically leading a historic comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars and compiling a 3-0 record which kept their heads above water.

Getting on the same page with new offensive coordinator Nick Caley took more time than anyone might have originally imagined, and Stroud had to come to his own understanding that there was no room for ego trips if the partnership was going to truly work.

Just when he thought things had started to click, Stroud slid headfirst into Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, and that presented further mental barriers the Texans signal caller feels he's now fully cleared.

“I don’t live in fear,” Stroud insisted about playing freely. "At least, I try not to. So, I think this game, if you think about getting hurt, you think about something happening, is when it usually happens. So, I try my best to just play fast and just protect myself as well, though.”

C.J. Stroud Prepares for Steelers' Pass Rush

Stroud's bold declaration that fear does not exist in his dojo is pretty timely. That's because he's also abundantly aware that the Pittsburgh Steelers' stable of elite pass rushers can make any quarterback sweat, which he's bound to face on Monday night for Houston's Wild Card hopes.

“They rush together. They’re going to push the pocket and burn the edge, and I think they do a great job even with their effort," Stroud said of the Steelers' defense.

"They’re getting chips and things like that the whole game, and they’re still going very hard. So, I have a lot of respect for Highsmith and Watt, and their interior guys. I think their whole D-line is the heartbeat of their team. And then, you got Patrick Queen, who’s a dog and has been a great player in this league for a long time. And then, Jalen [Ramsey], leading the guys in the back end."

Thankfully for Stroud, the Texans' young offensive line has also come on leaps and bounds with every passing week, but the playoff atmosphere when coupled with an explosive veteran like Watt will be an entirely different proposition to negotiate.

Stroud keeping stoically calm and working the silent count will be the priceless currency the Texans’ leader will have to deal in— getting the ball out quickly will also be a prerequisite for any tangible success in the passing game.

