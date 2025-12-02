Texans RB Woody Marks Downplays Foot Injury From Colts Game

In the midst of the Houston Texans' Week 13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, there came a bit of an injury scare in the middle of the contest that led to rookie running back Woody Marks being sidelined and taken to the locker room in the first quarter for what was labeled as a foot injury.

However, it wouldn't take long for Marks to get checked out, cleared, and get back into the action in order to lead Houston's backfield to success with 19 carries for 64 yards in what would be a pivotal 20-16 win over their division rival.

Marks, after the game, also didn't have much to make of his foot injury. In the end, it seemed to be a simple minor scratch that kept him out for a few plays, and nothing that hindered his explosiveness for the rest of the way.

"Them trusting me to go back out there with the injury, that's just who I am," Marks said of his injury vs. the Colts, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "Hats off to them for trusting me to go back out there."

Woody Marks Not Worried About Foot Injury

For Marks, though, there seemed to be little to no chance Houston was going to be able to force him out of the action. The rookie runner was clearly motivated to be on the field with his guys, hurt or not, having his same fiery motivation as any givewn weekend.

"Out for the game? Oh nah, I ain’t never out for the game. No matter what the situation is, I ain’t never out," Marks said.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) reacts after running for a first down during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thanks to Marks and the Texans' offensive work to complement a solid defense on the other end, they were able to do just enough to get over the hump for win number four in a row, even suffered from a handful of challenges throughout.

After a brutal start to the year, Marks sees his group turning things around in the right direction; staying more disciplined, more detail-oriented, and as a result, the wins have been piling up.

"Came a long way from the beginning of the season... just attention to details, cutting down the flags.... Doing whatever it takes. In the NFL, theres hard games, they've got good players on the other side, good coaches. So, it's going to be hard, it's going to be tough, but we're going to grit it out."

Moving forward, don't expect Marks to miss much time heading into a pivotal stretch for the season, and one that'll inevitably make or break their postseason chances that have been brought back to life through the past month of the calendar.

