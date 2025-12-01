J.J. Watt Raves Over Texans’ Violent Defense in Win vs. Colts

The Houston Texans picked up their fourth consecutive win on Sunday, beating the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal divisional matchup. While all eyes were on C.J. Stroud in his first game back from a three-game absence, the Texans' defense was the star of the 20-16 win.

The Texans' defense held the Colts to their first game under 20 points this season, and while the offense did its job, stopping Indy's offense was ultimately the deciding factor.

After the game, Texans legend J.J. Watt had high praise for the defense's performance against the Colts.

"I mean, the number one thing you see about this defense is pure intensity and violence," Watt said. "The way that they attack people. They have such strong bull rushes, speed to power, which then opens up all their speed rushes, their spins, everything else that comes along with it. And they do it together as a group."

"The number one thing you see about this defense is pure intensity and violence."@JJWatt on the Texans defense after win over Colts. pic.twitter.com/Am1wxS3Wzo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

Texans prove to have NFL's best defense

After sacking Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen eight times in their last game, the Colts were likely fearing what that explosive D-Line would do against an injured Daniel Jones. While they only took down Jones in the backfield once, the constant pressure in the pocket and slowing down Jonathan Taylor's run game made it very hard for the Colts' offense to get things going.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

"They never really let the quarterback slip out, or they never both get behind him or both get in front of him," Watt continued. "They don't give escape lanes. They keep him bottled up, and it's very difficult for quarterbacks to play against them."

The Texans are allowing the fewest total yards and fewest points per game in the NFL, and have forced the fifth-most turnovers this season. Watt's description of Houston's defense with "intensity" and "violence" is spot-on, and as the Texans look to make a playoff push and contend in a rocky AFC, their defense will be key.

The Colts finished Sunday's game with just 281 total yards, and more importantly, were just 3-10 on third down. If the Texans finish off their season with this level of defense, then they should be able to walk into the playoffs.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!