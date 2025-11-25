Texans RB Woody Marks Speaks on Must-Win Matchup With Colts

The Houston Texans are riding a three-game winning streak to improve to 6-5 on the season, but are heading into arguably their toughest matchup yet on Sunday.

The Texans are gearing up to face the Indianapolis Colts on the road, as a win puts them right in the playoff picture and even a chance to ultimately take control of the AFC South. Texans starting running back Woody Marks was asked if there was some "added juice" for this divisional matchup.

"Added juice? Yeah, it's a divisional game. It counts. It counts a lot. We're trying to come up and — I think we three right now — so we've got to go out and win no matter what," Marks said.

Texans' season on the line

With a win on Sunday, the Texans come within just one game of the AFC South title, which is a huge shift compared to the position they were in just a few weeks ago. However, Sunday's game against the Colts is not Houston's final challenge of the season.

The Texans still have to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the LA Chargers, and the Colts again in their final five games, and Marks talked about what it means to play in these late-season, meaningful contests.

"These matter the most. We've got these games, divisional games, big games," Marks said. "Big-time players show up in big-time games."

Now, of course, the Texans do not necessarily need a win on Sunday against the Colts, as they remain in play for at least a Wild Card spot regardless, but it would give them a significant boost. If the Texans want to be a legitimate contender, they need to prove they can win these types of games, as they showed last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Marks is leading the backfield with more consistent play, CJ Stroud is expected to return to the field soon after sustaining a concussion, and the Texans' defense is playing the best in the league. Houston could certainly make some noise to finish their 2025 regular season, but it starts with Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

