Texans RB Woody Marks Speaks on Injury Status for Cardinals Game

In the past couple of games, Houston Texans running back Woody Marks has gotten a large share of the workload in the backfield.

Last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, Marks had the highest carry count of his career with 26 chances in the backfield, and the week before against the Indianapolis Coltsc, he had over 20 carries once again, even while leaving the middle of the contest with a foot injury that he eventually came back from.

Of course, that bulk of the workload is bound to cause some wear and tear over the course of a year, and for a rookie like Marks, facing that task across a long NFL season for the first time has the chance to present some extra challenges.

But when asking the man himself, Marks appears to be feeling good ahead of the Texans' Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m feeling good,” said Marks before facing against Cardinals, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “Last game, guys were attacking at my knees kind of a little soreness right there. Nothing major I’m always going to go back in the game unless i’m tremendously hurt and lay it on the line for my brothers.”

Woody Marks Healthy for Texans vs. Cardinals

Marks was listed as a DNP on the Texans' first injury report of the week with a knee injury, but after two straight practices of being back to full speed, he's got no designation heading into the weekend.

Marks has been nothing short of a tough back in the backfield since coming onto the scene in Houston, and week after week, he looks to be getting more comfortable in the offense, and gaining more confidence from the staff entirely.

That innate toughness, for Marks, seemingly comes down to his inner self.

“It comes from the inner me,” Marks continued. “It’s my brothers. I want to lay it all on the field. I go down, I go down. I just know I laid it all on the line. You never know when you’ll play this game again. While I’m in the game, I’m going to play it."

“I don’t know if I’m going to be here tomorrow, but all I know is I’m going to have people talk about me. That’s just part of the position. Sometimes, you’re going to have these bumps and bruises. I don’t think I’ve been getting hit hard, but it adds up. I play running back. I get hit every play.”

It's simply part of the nature for an NFL running back to face those bumps and bruises, so for Marks, he's worried about the bigger picture of being out on the field when it matters most.

Therefore, expect him to be out in full force this weekend against the Cardinals, as he and the Texans will hope to rattle off win number six in a row to continue the hot hand for yet another week.

