Texans Receive Davis Mills Update Before Steelers Game

After winning their last nine games of the regular season, the Houston Texans are heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. In a win-or-go-home scenario, the Texans will certainly lean on their league-best defense, but they know the offense has to make plays as well.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud will ultimately be the key to success for Houston, as he is 2-0 in the Wild Card in his young career, but what if disaster strikes and he has to leave the game? Enter Davis Mills.

Luckily for the Texans, Mills is available for Monday night's game, despite having a family emergency last week. Mills' wife had their baby last Monday, but the backup QB is still traveling to Pittsburgh on Sunday to suit up for the Texans after missing the team flight to spend an extra night at home, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

"Texans backup QB Davis Mills, whose wife just had a baby, will travel to tonight's game and be [available] against the Steelers. Mills stayed an extra night at home," Rapoport posted on X.

Davis Mills' impact in Houston

Mills has spent each of his five NFL seasons in Houston, earning 29 starts, including three this season. When Stroud was out for multiple games with a concussion earlier in the season, Mills filled in to still lead the Texans to three commanding wins.

In those three starts while Stroud was hurt, Mills averaged 240 passing yards per game with six total touchdowns and just one interception. Sure, many would say the defense led the Texans to wins in those games, but Mills did an incredible job of keeping the offense afloat in Stroud's absence.

If Stroud were to go down during Monday night's game, of course, it would be tragic for Houston, but they would be in safe hands with Mills.

Mills has made just one playoff appearance in his five-year career, as he came in to relieve Stroud in a 45-14 blowout over the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Mills ultimately completed one pass for six yards, then took three kneels to finish the game for Houston.

Of course, the Texans are hoping that Mills does not take any snaps on Monday night, unless it is in a blowout scenario like two years ago, but it is a relief to know he is available in case of emergency.

With Mills set to suit up, the Texans have ruled out just two players on their injury report for Monday night's Wild Card game, as RB Jawhar Jordan (ankle) and CB Ajani Carter (knee) will be sidelined. Ideally, the Texans would be at full strength heading into Pittsburgh, but they will try to pull out a win with what they have.

The Texans and Steelers will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT in Pittsburgh on Monday night, available to watch on ESPN and ABC. While the Texans will look to Stroud to lead them to a win, having a Mills-sized safety blanket on the sideline is handy.

