Texans Release Lengthy First Injury Report vs. Jaguars
Heading into the Houston Texans' Week 10 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, their first practice report had an abundance of key names and starters listed as either a limited participant or a DNP.
Here's the full practice report following the first session of the week for Houston:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/5)
– S Jalen Pitre: DNP (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: DNP (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: DNP (right quad)
– WR Braxton Berrios: LIMITED (chest)
– RB Nick Chubb: DNP (foot)
– FB Jakob Johnson: FULL (hamstring)
– LB Christian Harris: DNP (shin)
– DE Will Anderson Jr.: DNP (quad)
– OG Ed Ingram: DNP (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: DNP (concussion)
– TE Dalton Schultz: LIMITED (knee/shoulder)
– TE Harrison Bryant: DNP (shoulder)
– DE Dylan Horton: FULL (knee)
– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)
For those counting at home, that's fourteen names listed on the Texans' injury report; 10 names who were complete non-participants, and eight of them have a regular starting role for Houston on either offense, defense, or special teams (in the case of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn).
Undoubtedly, some early alarms to be raised within Houston for their third game of a three-game home stand, and could put some worries on their chances to avoid a second-straight loss in a critical divisional bout.
Two big names immediately pop off the page for the Texans' DNPs: quarterback C.J. Stroud and star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Stroud has already been deemed out for the contest by head coach DeMeco Ryans, noting that the quarterback is still progressing through the concussion protocol after suffering one vs. the Denver Broncos.
Anderson was also a DNP with a quad injury. Unlike Stroud, his status is still up in the air and will remain one to watch throughout the week. However, if he does end up missing, that's a huge loss for this league-best Texans defense and their elite pass rush commanded by Anderson.
Veteran running back Nick Chubb was also out for the first Texans practice of the week with a foot injury. If he's not ready to go, the lead back responsibilities would shift to rookie Woody Marks, who's seen his role gradually increase across the first half of the season.
The Texans will certainly be worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses, but on the surface, the signs aren't looking too great for the health of this roster heading into the weekend.
