Texans Rookie Speaks on Budding Chemistry With C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans spread the ball out more than ever this season in their Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Without Nico Collins or Christian Kirk in the lineup, quarterback C.J. Stroud logged a completion to nine different pass-catchers on the day for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. It came out to be one of his and the offense's best performances of the season so far, and of course, led to a winning effort.
One of the beneficiaries in the Texans' receiving core, rookie wideout Jaylin Noel, put together a second-straight solid showing in the process. He had a season-best five catches for 63 yards, coming out as Houston's second-leading pass-catcher on the day behind just Xavier Hutchinson.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
But with nine catches for 140 yards in the past two games of the season (15.5 yards/reception), Noel and Stroud are clearly starting to gain some positive chemistry heading into the second half of the year, especially on the deep ball; a step in the right direction could pay off in a major way as the Texans continue to build more confidence on the offensive end.
Noel himself sees that chemistry building too, but he credits Stroud for making the magic happen more than anything.
"I mean, I think the hardest part is C.J.'s part, him actually putting the ball out there," Noel said. "He puts the ball in the perfect spot. So it's really kudos to him being able to do what he does."
" It's just on me to be in the right spot at the right time, and, um, like I said, he does the hard part in getting the ball here. So, yeah, he's really impressive in that way."
Jaylin Noel Could See Expanded Role Moving Forward
Now on the season, Noel has 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, with the past two weeks of production possibly hinting at an expanded role in the receiving room to come his way in the near future as the Texans and offensive coordinator Nick Caley continue to open up the playbook for Houston's young playmakers–– including fellow rookies Jayden Higgins and Woody Marks.
That's a decision that panned out decently well for the Texans last week in San Francisco. Time will tell if they keep the trend rolling into Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos, but Noel will certainly be ready for the opportunity if and when it comes his way.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!