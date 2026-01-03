Texans Elevate Veteran DT for Colts Game

The Houston Texans will be elevating one defensive tackle from their practice squad before kicking off their Week 18 action against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to an announcement from the Texans, the team will be elevating veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu leading into Week 18's game against the Colts.

Houston will also be elevating third-year safety Kayvon Merriweather for the action against Indianapolis.

It's two depth additions to bring into the mix on the defensive end before kicking off their final home regular season game of the year, and if things get out of hand, could wind up seeing some playing time as Houston prepares for a playoff run starting next weekend.

Fotu is a six-year NFL veteran who started his career as a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Utah selected by the Arizona Cardinals, where he would eventually spend four seasons before bouncing around to a few different destinations in the past two seasons.

He's been with the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders, and this season, the Texans, where he played his first regular-season game during Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his Texans debut against Los Angeles, Fotu had two combined tackles, largely as a depth piece to fill in on the interior, playing 14 total snaps throughout the day, and could see an extended opportunity against the Colts.

As for Merriweather, he could be on track to make his Texans debut against the Colts after joining the team midseason, and has been on the practice squad without an elevation until this week.

The Texans and Colts will kickoff in NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT, where Houston will be searching for its ninth win in a row, extending the NFL's current longest win streak that's been ongoing since Week 10.

