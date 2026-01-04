Texans DB Urges Titans to Take Down Jaguars

While the Houston Texans are set to face the Indianapolis Colts at the same time as the other matchup across the division in Week 18—the Tennessee Titans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars— expect the Texans to be cheering on the Titans with some major AFC South implications at stake.

The Texans just need two games in Week 18 to fall their way in order to steal the AFC South in Week 18. That relies on Houston taking care of business vs. the Colts, while the Titans take down the Jaguars on the road in Jacksonville to even up both at 12-5, and thus giving Houston the tiebreaker based on both teams’ record within the division.

It's certainly possible for the Texans to see such a result come to fruition, but they'll need some extra help to make it happen. That's why it should come as no surprise that multiple guys on Houston's roster will be actively rooting on the Titans in the background for this weekend.

One Texans player who spoke about the implications in play for Week 18 was standout safety Calen Bullock, who made it no secret who he'll be pulling for in Jaguars-Titans:

"We're very aware. We hope the Titans pull it off right now we are on the same team." Bullock said via an interview with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn.

"We hope the Titans pull it off right now we are on the same team."



Texans Need Titans Win for AFC South Victory

While the Titans need to pull off the upset vs. the Jaguars, a Texans AFC South crown will also rely on Houston keeping a center-focus on their own game against the Colts, which could be an opportunity to sweep Indianapolis on the season for a second straight year, and tie a franchise-high 12 wins on the regular season.

To do that, for Bullock, it relies on maintaining a "win or go home" mindset on both sides of the ball; continuing to keep fighting with maximum intensity, and keep up a hot streak that's now extended to an eight-game win streak dating back to Week 10.

"Since we've been rolling, it's been like every game has been a playoff. Attack every game like it's a playoff game," Bullock said before facing the Colts. "It's been win or go home in our mindset. So, that's been our mindset every single game we've went in. Right now we're on a hot streak and we’re going to try to keep it going. "

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrate after the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time will tell if the Texans can keep that win streak alive against Indianapolis, or if they can squeeze out an AFC South victory, but no matter the result, don't expect Houston's intensity to waver in their final outing of the regular season.

