Analyzing Texans' Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 18

While the Houston Texans are officially locked into the postseason picture in the AFC after a truly up-and-down season, they now have one week of action to go in the regular season, facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, with playoff implications still on the line.

But those implications don't just lean upon how things play out in Houston against the Colts. A lot needs to unravel across the AFC before the Texans' playoff seeding is cemented ahead of next week's Wild Card Round.

So, with playoff seeding in limbo for the Texans and the rest of the AFC, here's a breakdown of how the events that shake out for Week 18 across the conference could affect where Houston falls in the playoff picture:

3 Seed

HOU win vs. IND, TEN win vs. JAX

This would be the most optimal outcome for the Texans: win their final regular season game against the Colts, and get a little bit of help from the Tennessee Titans across the division to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's not exactly the most favorable result to actually happen, but if it does come to fruition, it would allow Houston to steal the AFC South at the last minute and claim a home playoff game against likely either the Jaguars or the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there was any outcome for Texans fans to cheer for in Week 18, this would be the one. So, keep one eye on Cam Ward and Tennessee while the Texans' action plays out against Indianapolis.

5 Seed

HOU win vs. IND, JAX win vs. TEN OR

HOU loss vs. IND, LAC win vs. DEN, NYJ win vs. BUF

The Texans can't get the four seed; that's going to the winner of the AFC North, whoever wins Week 18's matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Whoever wins that game, though, could be the first opponent of Houston's playoff slate if they win this week, paired with an expected Jaguars victory over the Titans.

While it's not a home playoff matchup like the previous outcome, this would work out nicely for Houston as well. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are both beatable teams in the playoffs, even if the Texans are forced to go on the road, and could then segue into a divisional matchup against the one-seeded Denver Broncos; a team that Houston was within range of taking down in Week 9, had C.J. Stroud not suffered a concussion in the second quarter of play.

Of course, it relies on the Texans and Jaguars taking care of business in Week 18, but this might be the most likely outcome to transpire after Week 18's unravelings.

6 Seed

HOU loss vs. IND, LAC win vs. DEN, NYJ win vs. BUF OR

HOU loss vs. IND, DEN win vs. LAC, BUF win vs. NYJ

If the Texans come up short vs. the Colts in Week 18, they would more than likely fall to the sixth seed in the AFC, likely putting them against their divisional foe, the Jaguars, in the Wild Card Round; a team they've split their season series with 1-1, and would make for a fascinating rubber match for both teams come next weekend.

The Jaguars have proven through their current seven-game win streak that they could very well be sneaky contenders to come out of the AFC this year, but the Texans, led by backup quarterback Davis Mills, were the last team to get the best of them in Week 10, which then combined for an eight-game win streak from Houston.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Going on the road to take on a divisional opponent in a playoff matchup is never an easy task, but if that's who Houston's put up against, they've proven to be more than capable of climbing back from an uphill battle against this team earlier this year.

7 Seed

HOU loss vs. IND, LAC win vs. DEN, BUF win vs. NYJ

The Texans are already locked into the postseason picture no matter what happens this weekend, but if Houston drops the ball against Indianapolis, the Chargers pull out a win over the Broncos, and the Buffalo Bills get the best of the New York Jets, that shifts H-Town to the seventh seed, slated to face either Denver or the New England Patriots in round one.

This is the least desirable outcome for the Texans. Sure, this defense has proven they can go on the road to go toe-to-toe with anyone this season. But to be tasked with one of the top two seeds in the Wild Card Round—one with a top defense in the NFL and another with the potential league MVP—and then inevitably forced on the road for every game beyond, is a much different outcome than what a spot like the third seed could hold.

Again, the Texans have battled back from worse earlier this season, but fighting from the seventh seed won't exactly help Houston's case to make a deep postseason run. So, avoid this route, if possible.

