Texans Showing Strong Interest in Illinois OL Prospect

It looks like the Houston Texans could have their eye on one particular offensive line prospect in the weeks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are among the teams to have shown heavy interest in Illinois offensive guard Josh Gesky following his Pro Day.

"He has a top 30 visit with the Denver Broncos and has drawn strong interest from the Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. Texans area scout and former Wisconsin offensive lineman George Panos talked extensively with Gesky at his Pro Day workout on the Illinois campus," Wilson said of Gesky.

When asked about his meeting with the Texans, Gesky also said the interaction went positively.

“Great conversation with them,” Gesky said. “They wanted to meet and connect. I was fortunate we got to talk in-person.”

Along with the Texans, Gesky also had several other teams reportedly interested in his services, including the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions. But Houston appears to be a clear name to watch as a team who could target the Illinois guard as another spark to their offensive line overhaul.

Texans Taking Interest in Josh Gesky?

Gesky, a 6'5", 335-pound redshirt senior, has been a routine starter on the Illinois offensive line for the past two seasons at left guard, landing a couple of All-Big 10 Honorable Mentions in the process.

Despite a couple of strong seasons with the Fighting Illini, he would end up snubbed from this year's combine. Instead, he wound up putting together a strong Pro Day performance for those that weren't able to see him earlier in March, logging a 40-yard dash time of 4.94 seconds, a vertical of 33", along with 30 bench press reps.

Illinois Pro Day reports for guard Josh Gesky are strong!



40: 4.94

Broad: 9'1"

Vertical: 33"

3 cone: 7.82

Short Shuttle: 4.72

Bench: 30 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 12, 2026

The Texans could be an easy team to look towards as it pertains a destination for Gesky to end up. Houston has already done a good amount of work to their offensive line ahead of next season by adding a couple of veteran starters in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, as well as shoring up a good bit of their depth behind them.

However, entering April's draft, the Texans will almost certainly target one, or even multiple offensive linemen to pick up as another jolt of youth to add to the room––perhaps a guy higher on the board on day one or two, or a value addition later down the board like Gesky.

Illinois offensive lineman Josh Gesky (73) celebrating the win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gesky is an experienced collegiate lineman who could compete for a 53-man roster spot in year one and fill in necessary depth behind Teller at left guard, or have the versatility to line up elsewhere on the line; something that he has confidence in doing at the next level.

“I talked with all of the teams. I can get up or down in weight. I can play guard, center. I’ve started at tackle, right guard and right tackle," Gesky said, via Wilson. "Wherever the team needs me."

He'll remain someone to keep an eye on for the Texans as the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, set to kick off on April 23rd in Pittsburgh, PA.