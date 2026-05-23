Why Texans Shouldn't Panic Over LB Depth After EJ Speed's Injury

The Houston Texans' linebacker room took a noticeable hit in the days leading up to OTAs, as veteran E.J. Speed would reportedly suffer a torn quadriceps in offseason training, ultimately requiring surgery and now sidelining him for a portion of the 2026 regular season.

There's no doubt that losing Speed hurts. Especially at this point in the offseason where the Texans haven't even gotten to the checkpoint of OTAs, the timing makes it all sting just a bit more.

So now, the Texans will have to move forward through this offseason––and likely through several weeks of the regular season––before being able to get one of their most important depth pieces back in the linebacker room.

But Houston doesn't have to panic. Even without Speed, this Texans defense, and even their linebacker room, can push forward with a bit less depth for a good bit of time and still be able to stay afloat.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o Can Carry the Weight

Speed is a great asset to have as a rotational piece in the Texans' linebacker room. Houston made that clear by inking him to a fresh two-year deal earlier this offseason, with hopes he could reclaim his role as the LB3 on the depth chart.

However, he's not as pivotal as the two above him on the depth chart—Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o—who will naturally claim the lion's share of snap counts at the position throughout next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans on the sidelines with linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) during the second half Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Just last season, the Texans ran out Al-Shaair on a whopping 94% of their total defensive snaps, while To'oTo'o claimed an impressive 79% himself. Houston loves to lean on both guys as the two staples in their 4-2-5 formation.

Without Speed, that trend won't change much at all. If anything, his absence could lead to both guys getting a few more snaps their way throughout the beginning of the year, which bodes well for To'oTo'o in particular, considering he's taking on a contract year.

Texans Can Lean on Younger Talent

Even beyond the two top guys at the position, the Texans have also done a solid job bolstering the depth beyond Speed in the linebacker room. Without him, it opens the door for one, or even a couple of players in the mix to take a step forward with reps now for the taking.

In last month's draft, the Texans honed in on a pair of linebackers in the third day of the draft with Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, that now immediately see a step forward in opportunity. Houston also made a concentrated effort to add former New England Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu to their roster, who now could see reps himself as well.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans could even turn towards their day three linebacker from last year's draft, Jamal Hill, to claim some of those reps from Speed for himself as well. Simply put, Houston has options for who to turn to next for when those depth linebackers are needed.

Bottom Line

So rather than the Texans scavenging around the league for more linebacker depth to help them stay afloat without Speed in the meantime, Houston can do the opposite by looking inwards at who they have in-house to supplement them in his absence.

As to who will be the top name to step up to the occasion? That'll be sorted out through the trials that lie ahead in OTAs, training camp, and preseason, all of which Speed looks to force out. There's some uncertainty, but definitely no reason to panic just yet.

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