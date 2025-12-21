Texans List Star Defender Among Inactives vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders have officially unveiled their inactives list ahead of their Week 16 contest, giving an initial look at exactly who's in and who's out of the action for this weekend.

Here's the full inactive list for both Houston and Las Vegas leading up to kickoff.

Houston Texans Inactives

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair

– WR Braxton Berrios

– QB Graham Mertz

– RB Woody Marks

– CB Ameer Speed

– DE Solomon Byrd

– OT Jarrett Kingston

The biggest name out of the mix for Houston is their team captain and linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair, who will be sidelined for the first time this season. Al-Shaair was dealing with a knee/ankle injury leading into the weekend that left him as a game-time decision, and now it seems the Texans will be playing it safe with their star defender.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Without Al-Shaair, that leaves the Texans' linebacker core likely to be led by Henry To'oTo'o and EJ Speed, as Al-Shaair will attempt to make his way back into his pivotal role on Houston's defense come next weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie running back Woody Marks has also been ruled out for his first game of the year due to an ankle injury suffered last week, effectively offering a one-week rest before taking on a critical stretch in their final two showings of the regular season.

As a result, it'll be Nick Chubb– officially upgraded to active after previously being questionable– along with Jawhar Jordan and Dare Ogunbowale leading the Texans' backfield for the day, as Marks will instead eye next week's game against the Chargers for a return.

Beyond that pair, the Texans have a few healthy scratches of note in Braxton Berrios, Solomon Byrd, Jarrett Kingston, and Ameer Speed, but not exactly anything out of the ordinary.

Rookie quarterback Graham Mertz will also fill in as the emergency third quarterback if necessary, backing up C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills in case both go down throughout the action.

Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

– CB Darnay Holmes

– DE Brodric Martin

– QB Aidan O'Connell

– TE Ian Thomas

– RB Zamir White

The Raiders, on the other hand, have a few healthy scratches themselves, headlined by second-year running back Zamir White, and their starting quarterback from last season, Aiden O'Connell, who will act as Las Vegas' emergency third-string quarterback if necessary.

Kickoff between the Texans and Raiders falls at 3:25 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium, giving Houston an opportunity to find a seventh-straight win to add on even further to their impressive win streak.

