Texans Get Good Injury News on Nick Chubb Before Raiders Game

It looks like Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb will be good to go for Week 16 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders after last week's absence.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chubb, who was sidelined vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 with a rib injury and listed as questionable for this weekend, is expected to play vs. the Raiders.

Texans RB Nick Chubb, also listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

Along with Chubb, Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk is also expected to play vs. the Raiders, who were listed as questionable alongside Houston's veteran running back with an illness.

Two nice pieces to have on the Texans' offense that bring some added weaponry around C.J. Stroud, and could make the job a bit easier against Las Vegas.

Texans Expected to Have Nick Chubb, Christian Kirk vs. Raiders

Chubb, for most of the regular season, has been a healthy helping hand in the Texans' backfield as a change of pace back next to rookie Woody Marks— who's also listed as questionable for the weekend while dealing with a minor ankle injury.

With Marks still listed as questionable, having at least Chubb in the mix for the Texans provides some nice security to lean on in the backfield if their rookie ends up downgraded.

During the 13 games he's been on the field this season, Chubb has had 115 carries, 472 yards, and three touchdowns in his first year with the Texans.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands a ball off to running back Nick Chubb (21) during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Behind Chubb, the Texans will also have captain Dare Ogunbowale and recent 53-man roster signee Jawhar Jordan in the running back room against Las Vegas, which could become a bit more important depending on what Marks' status holds before kickoff.

Jordan, in particular, could be a key name to watch with an expanded role for another week, who's fresh off 101 rushing yards in his NFL debut against the Cardinals, and could see some more snaps coming his way, depending on how gameday inactives shake out.

Keep an eye on Marks and his status before the action gets going in NRG Stadium on Sunday, but at least for Chubb, he's all systems go.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!