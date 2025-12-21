Texans' DeMeco Ryans Shares Thoughts on Raiders' Pete Carroll

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll might be struggling to get wins from his lackluster 2-12 team, but his name still carries considerable weight amongst the NFL's coaching fraternity.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans knows it would be entirely foolish to take the savvy old Carroll lightly later this weekend; his prodigious coaching legacy still demands total respect.

“One thing I’ll say about Pete Carroll, he's a legend in this game. He's done it for a long time at a high level," Ryans said before facing the Raiders.

"I have a ton of respect for Pete and what he's done to do it at the college level and win and go on up in Seattle to do a great job there and win. He's always won games. He knows what it takes. He knows what winning football looks like."

Texans' DeMeco Ryans Has Major Respect for Pete Carroll

At 74, you would figure that Carroll would finally be succumbing to all the years spent stressing and fretting over how to build yet another winner. Of course, this faltering first season spent at the helm in Sin City might have made Carroll feel every day of his advancing years, but Ryans hasn't seen his counterpart's legendary energy levels wane in the least.

"He has an unmatchable energy at being over 70 years old and have the energy that he has," Ryans said. "To watch him on the sideline, to watch him in all of his interviews or meetings, it's always positive energy and I love that about Pete. I can see that that team feeds off of what he brings."

Guarding against complacency is at the forefront of everyone's minds right now within the Texans locker room. Ultimately, their six-game winning streak cannot be allowed to run headlong into a classic trap game.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Therefore, taking into account the sheer energy Carroll can pour into his guys is very wise on the part of the ever-diligent coach Ryans.

"He's a great leader. You feel the energy. Their team feels that energy, and they play that way. It's going to be a really tough unit because Pete is a great leader," Ryans continued.

"Those guys haven't melded in or anything like that. We watch the film; we respect what this Raiders team puts out there on film. They play tough, they play physical. It's going to be a really good matchup.”

All things considered, the Texans coughing one up against the fairly comprehensively overmatched looking Raiders would burst one pretty huge bubble in H-Town. Only tripping over themselves might hold the key to some kind of unlikely reverse for the Texans, so taking Carroll on should always be done as equal adversities, regardless of the teams' respective current records.

Ryans showing Carroll all the respect and love is undoubtedly heartfelt, but it also serves the purpose of keeping the Raiders bulletin board devoid of any new ammunition.

