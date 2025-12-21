Texans vs. Raiders: How to Watch, Stream, Betting Lines

The 9-5 Houston Texans will have a chance to extend their six-game winning streak for yet another week heading into their Week 16 matchup against the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders— a team that's struggled its fair share over the course of this season— making for a golden opportunity that the Texans can take advantage of on their home field.

Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Raiders for the third-to-last week of the regular season.

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders

- Date/Time: Sunday, December 21st @ 3:25 PM CST



- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX



- TV Broadcast: CBS



- Stream: NFL+



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines for Texans vs. Raiders

- Spread: Houston -14 (-110), Las Vegas +14 (-110)



- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -1400



- Underdog Moneyline: Las Vegas +800



- Total: 38.5



- Total Over Odds: -115



- Total Under Odds: -105

Texans, Raiders Injury Reports

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following their third practice of the week.

Houston Texans

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: QUESTIONABLE (ankle/knee)



– WR Christian Kirk: ACTIVE (illness)



– RB Woody Marks: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)



– CB Derek Stingley Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)



– RB Nick Chubb: ACTIVE (ribs)



– WR Justin Watson: QUESTIONABLE (calf)



– DE Darrell Taylor: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Las Vegas Raiders

– OT Kolton Miller: OUT (ankle)



– OG Jordan Meredith: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

The Texans will have a few names worth keeping an eye on before gameday inactives are revealed, such as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, running back Woody Marks, and cornerback Derek Stingley; all starters who are listed as questionable before kickoff.

Houston was able to get some positive developments around Nick Chubb and Christian Kirk, who appear slated to play per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That gives the Texans some nice veteran depth to lean on offensively, and could come especially handy if their starting running back in Marks is at all limited.

The Raiders will have health a bit more on their side, but will still be without their starting left tackle, Kolton Miller, who's been out since Week 4 of the season with an ankle injury. His elevation from Injured Reserve initially provides some added hope for his gameday status, but it looks like he'll be forced out for at least one more contest.

