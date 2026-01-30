Texans Assistant GM Misses Out on Falcons Job

The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired their next general manager, and it won't be Houston Texans assistant James Liipfert.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have hired Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham as their next general manager.

"The Falcons are expected to hire Bears GM Ian Cunningham as their new GM, per The Insiders. The top lieutenant to GM Ryan Poles, Cunningham lands in Atlanta."

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2026

The decision for the Falcons comes just hours after finishing their second in-person interviews for both Liipfert and Cunningham––both of whom were previously reported as two of the top finalists for the vacancy.

Inevitably, it would be the Bears' assistant who would get that nod to join the re-worked Atlanta staff, while the Texans retain their own heading into 2026.

Texans Retain Assistant GM James Liipfert

Liipfert, the Texans' assistant general manager and head of college scouting for the past three seasons under Nick Caserio, was one of the top names to watch as the GM to be hired alongside the Falcons' new decision-making collective of head coach Kevin Stefanski and newly appointed team president Matt Ryan.

Liipfert is a highly respected name in the Texans' building, having landed some high praise from Caserio in the midst of his interview process with Atlanta, who's worked alongside him in both Houston and with the New England Patriots.

“I have a lot of respect for James. I’ve known him a long time. Probably known him as long as anybody in this building. Hired him as a scouting assistant,” Caserio said of Liipfert during his end-of-season presser.

“Great person, great family. Works really hard. I rely on him for a lot. He’s earned his opportunity, so credit to him. Whatever the Falcons decide to do, but hopefully he’s here helping the Texans. He’s fortunate to have the opportunity and I’m sure he’ll do a good job with it. Happy for James and see how it goes.”

Thankfully for the Texans, they'll be able to retain their top assistant to Caserio for at least one more season, as Cunningham's hire in Atlanta now fills every vacant general manager job around the league for the time being.

Perhaps there's a chance that Liipfert will land some interest once next year's general manager hiring cycle rolls around. But as for now, he's set to remain with the Texans for year number four, and stay onboard the front office heading into a critical draft season as the team's head of college scouting.

