Texans WR Confident Team Will Soon Get Over the Hump

The Houston Texans came up short of their Super Bowl hopes once again this season, as they'll be forced to sit on the couch at home to watch the New England Patriots— the team that bested them in the AFC Divisional Round— take on the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara with the other 29 teams out of the hunt.

However, that's not to say that inside the Texans' facility, the team and its players aren't confident about what Houston could put together in the near future.

In fact, one Texans wideout, Xavier Hutchinson, is assured that the Texans will get over that playoff hump sooner rather than later. But before then, they, just like any other team, have to iron out some wrinkles before that feat becomes a reality.

“No one really believed in us when we started 0-3, so just to get this far from having to go through all of that adversity in the beginning, that’s a process that you gotta enjoy,” Hutchinson told KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “You gotta find the positive and the bright lights within the season. Of course, we didn’t end the season the way we wanted to with losing yesterday, but that’s all part of the journey."

“You gotta take your lumps before you can get your wins. I believe in this organization. I believe in this team, the coaching staff. We will get over the hump one day. And I feel like it’ll be rather sooner rather than later.”

Xavier Hutchinson Confident in Texans, C.J Stroud's Future

For as long as Hutchinson has been with the Texans, it's been the same story every postseason. A good season leads them to the playoffs, and inevitably, a Wild Card victory to advance. But in due time, that luck would fall short of carrying Houston any further, and has left them stopped at the Divisional Round for the past three seasons.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a play during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

This year, that outcome unraveled in a bit of disastrous fashion. After winning ten straight games headed into Foxboro, a snowy winter weather setting combined with the ups and downs of C.J. Stroud under center and his four interceptions were pinned as the leading causes for Houston's demise.

But Hutchinson, among many other Texans teammates, isn't shouldering that blame all upon Stroud. Instead, he's confident in what his quarterback has in store for the future, and makes his stance clear that Houston still has one of the best guys at his position in the league for the road ahead.

“It’s football, of course when you’re the quarterback, you’re gonna get singled out a lot of times,” Hutchinson continued, via Wilson. “It’s rightfully or not rightfully fair. They love to build you up and then break you down. So, it’s not all on him. It’s on us, too. We’re gonna have Seven’s back. We’re gonna ride for him.

“C.J. is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. It wasn’t the best game for a lot of us, man, but that’s just how the ball goes sometimes. He knows what he can do. It’s all about us just playing ball and really just capitalizing on the opportunities that we got.”

It's back to the drawing board for the Texans heading into this offseason, but Hutchinson definitely won't be letting this year's results deter him from going 110% to get even further come time for his 2026 campaign.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!