Texans Aim to Keep Strong Focus on Running the Ball

Keeping everything right out in front of themselves is pretty standard motivational speak from a head coach at this point in the season. However, Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans has yet to grow tired of drilling the point home to his team of keeping that incremental focus.

“For me, I know you guys don't want to hear this, I didn't know it was six in a row until you just told me," Ryans said after beating the Arizona Cardinals. "Truly. It's that one-game-at-a-time mentality. I know nobody wants to hear it, but that's what I believe."

"That's all that we can control, is one game at a time. Come out, handle business each week. That's what we have to keep doing down the stretch here. We've got to go out and handle business. I told our guys, ‘You go out and handle business each week, you're just putting yourself in a better spot.’ So, keep going out and controlling what we can control and not focus on what everyone else in the AFC is doing."

Now that the Texans are 9-5, the push toward possibly rising to the divisional title is gathering a lot of momentum. After all, the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a perilous trip to the Mile High City to face the current number one-seeded Denver Broncos this weekend, and they just happen to be riding the NFL's best 11-game winning streak.

Texans Want to Keep Focus on Running the Football

As for the Texans. having the hapless Las Vegas Raiders appear on the schedule next up is a real Christmas present come early; the expectation being that they'll dine out while also grabbing their 10th win.

That being said, Ryans will want to avoid any kind of sloppiness that somehow creeps into the Texans' operation as the season finally plays out–– and that starts with running the football.

“The run game is always the key for me," Ryans insisted. "We were able to execute better today, but that's always the key going in. You have to be able to run the football really well no matter who you're playing against, no matter where you're playing. So, to see it show up today, hopefully the guys understand that's the formula. We just have to stick with it.”

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Offensive Line Still Has Room to Improve

Improved play upfront along the Texans' offensive line has been a real foundation stone during the Texans' revival, but the group still, at times, looks raw as they round off the rough edges.

For Ryans, he hasn't been bashful in the least about demanding more out of his emerging group in the trenches, especially as making the running game really hum only grows in gravity and importance.

“I'll have to go back and look at the film, but from my vantage point, it looked like we were finishing blocks a little bit better today," Ryans enthused. "Still always room to clean some things up, but for the most part, I thought we finished better; therefore, we were able to have a better average in the run game today.”

Jawhar Jordan Gets His Flowers From Ryans

Practice squad running back Jawhar Jordan busting out for a 100-yard game during his NFL debut, however, offer proof that things are working in large part. So Ryans is feeling pretty solid about how fringe guys like Jordan are stepping up to contribute majorly when it matters the most.

“Jawhar did an outstanding job for us," Ryans said postgame. "He ran the ball very well, efficient, showed his explosiveness, showed the speed that he has and we've seen in practice. It just shows whenever your number is called, are you ready for that opportunity?"

"No one knows until you get that moment, and it's about taking advantage of that moment and not looking back. And I thought Jawhar handled it very well.”

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) runs witht the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Two years spent on the practice squad suddenly turned into reaping the rewards of 101 yards, replacing stricken rookie starter Woody Marks, but Jordan was set up slowly and diligently to succeed.

Iit speaks volumes of how well coached this Texans team actually is as he heads toward the real rubber meets the road moments. Under Ryans' leadership, everyone knows their job and core responsibilities every time they get an opportunity, but nobody is allowed to get carried away either.

