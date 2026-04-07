How Texans' Marte Mapu Trade Can Be Considered a Success

The Houston Texans made a new addition to their defense on Tuesday by acquiring linebacker Marte Mapu from the New England Patriots in exchange for a reported late-round pick swap in 2027.

It's a minor, yet intriguing move on the Texans' front to bring in a versatile linebacker on a low-cost draft swap. Mapu was actually set to be released earlier this week from the Patriots before Houston would be the ones to swoop in with a trade to prevent him from hitting the open market.

But what exactly is the Texans' intent with a small deal like this, and what are the odds that it pays off positively for them?

Let's unpack the Texans' latest move a bit further to see how Nick Caserio and Co. can walk away feeling good about the move this time next offseason:

How Can Texans' Deal for Marte Mapu Be a Success?

﻿Compared to some of the other trades made by the Texans this offseason, whether it be shipping out Tytus Howard or bringing in David Montgomery, this trade may not jump off the page as much in terms of big-name appeal.

Mapu hasn't started on the Patriots' defense since 2024, saw a decline in defensive snaps last year to become mainly a piece on special teams, and will now need to rebuild his stock as the versatile defender he was drafted with three years ago.

But when it comes to his fit with Houston, and how this investment can work out well from their perspective, Mapu certainly doesn't have to blow the building away with his contributions.

Jul 24, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) walks to the practice field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last season with the Patriots, Mapu appeared in 17 games for 25 total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

As a standout on special teams, a depth linebacker, paired with what could be untapped potential in his game as a hybrid defender, the Texans are bringing him in to be just that in his new situation. Anything else is just gravy.

Mapu, on the surface, is someone who can fill in on the back-end of the 53-man roster to get snaps both on special teams and as a rotational linebacker/defensive back, which would make a late-round pick swap look reasonable for both sides.

He also has enough upside to where he could really be unlocked under DeMeco Ryans as a more consistent, hybrid chess piece to move around the defense, providing enough incentive to pull the trigger on a trade. If that's the case, then the Texans can take this deal from a win to a home run.

Those expectations of Mapu taking his game to another level, though, shouldn't get carried away. Another linebacker selected highly in the draft could easily shift Mapu's spot on Houston's defensive depth chart before the season gets underway. A lackluster showing in camp could even leave him on the outside looking in of the roster bubble.

But in reality, all the Texans need out of Mapu is just for him to be a servicable linebacker down the depth chart as well as create any other value on the special teams side; his calling card while with New England.

If that result is in the cards, the Texans can check this move off as another win in the books in what's been a busy offseason.