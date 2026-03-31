Nick Caserio Breaks Silence on Texans' Offensive Line Reformation

The biggest takeaway of the Houston Texans' offseason thus far has been the work done to their offensive line room.

Not only have the Texans been diligent in adding starting-level talent to fill in upfront with former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith, they've retained their key pending free agents like Trent Brown and Ed Ingram on brand-new contracts as well.

And while there's still an entire draft process to traverse for the Texans and their front office, general manager Nick Caserio appears to be pretty pleased with the work done on Houston's offensive front thus far.

"Overall, I think re-signing some key players... re-signing Trent [Brown] and Ed [Ingram], fortunately, we were able to get that resolved here, kind of before free agency started," Caserio said of the Texans' offensive line via SportsRadio 610, "Then, made some additions there with some external players who have been decent players at some other spots."

Caserio Sees Considerable Experience on Texans' O-Line

The main trait that Caserio sees within his new and improved offensive line appears to be the standout experience throughout.

Between the veteran additions of Teller, Smith, and Evan Brown, along with new deals for the aforementioned Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, the Texans now have a strong variety of starting experience and versatility for their five-man front, and should get even deeper once they get past the draft.

"So, we'll continue to kind of put the team together. I'd say all of those players––the players that we re-signed and the players that we signed externally in Wyatt [Teller] and Braden [Smith]––have a lot of experience, have played a lot of football. And Evan Brown as well. I know he hasn't really been talked about, but there's a pretty versatile guy that's started a number of games, played really good football."

"Overall, we're just trying to continue to build the depth of the overall room, and we're probably going to need eight to ten of whomever is in the building, whomever is on the team. We'll see what it looks like..."

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both Teller and Smith have each started over 100 regular-season games throughout their NFL careers, and while they might both be coming off years in which they had battled injury, they both appear to be trending into 2026 healthy and revitalized in their fresh situations.

Of course, losing a steady veteran like Tytus Howard is bound to be a drastic change from what the Texans' offensive line has been used to. However, with their extensive offseason work, it may actually lead to an even better turnout on Houston's offensive front from what was seen in 2025, and pay major dividends for both C.J. Stroud and this revamped rushing attack.

And depending on what Nick Caserio has up his sleeve with just a few weeks to go until the NFL Draft gets underway, don't be shocked if there are more tweaks to be done on the Texans' offensive front before it's fully ready for next season.