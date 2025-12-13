The Houston Texans are fresh off a fifth win in a row over the Kansas City Chiefs and the star that is Patrick Mahomes after a dominant defensive outing on a Sunday night primetime stage, that now leaves this unit rolling into Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals with some serious momentum propeling them forward.

But with the task of the Cardinals at hand on their home field, the Texans still won't be overlooking the opposition en route to try and extend the streak to six. And for Houston's star pass-rusher, Will Anderson Jr., that starts with handing some major respect to Jacoby Brissett and what he can do for Arizona's offense.

"He can launch the ball down the field. Honestly, we have a lot of respect for him," Anderson said of Jacoby Brissett, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "He has really great pocket presence, man. Him moving around the pocket, making guys miss in the pocket. He's a really great player that we respect."

Texans' Will Anderson Has Lots of Respect for Jacoby Brissett

Since filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, Brissett has managed to keep the Cardinals' offense afloat with some big scoring performances and some stellar games for some of his pass-catchers; even if the success in the wins and losses hasn’t been quite as consistent for Arizona as of late.

Now on a five-game losing streak coming into Houston and going up against their league-best defense, the challenge won't be getting any easier for the Cardinals in what could be Brissett's toughest matchup of the season yet.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

For Anderson Jr., though, he and the Texans will be trying to get even better this week against the Cardinals from what they put out against the Chiefs last weekend—exemplifying this defense's constant desire to get better game after game.

"I think we had a really great week of preparation that week [vs. Kansas City], and everybody knew what was at stake. We've just got to keep going," Anderson said. "It's never good enough for this team. So, I think that's what makes us really special, is that, there's more left out there for us."

Time will tell if Anderson and the Texans can continue to keep the hot hand back at home and avoid the trap game that is the Cardinals, but Houston clearly isn't overlooking their competition before kickoff gets underway.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!