Nick Caserio Pinpoints Why Texans Signed Reed Blankenship

The Houston Texans, in the process of their tireless offseason work earlier last month, not only added another dose of talent to their offensive side of the ball, but bolstered their defensive end as well with the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

On a three-year deal at just under $25 million in total, the Texans were able to fortify their second starting safety next to Pro Bowler Calen Bullock with a perfect complement that they didn't consistently have in place in the back-end last season.

Blankenship has the perfect skill set, experience, and innate knack as a leader that's been shown through four years in Philadelphia that should allow him to fit like a glove in DeMeco Ryans' already elite unit.

From Texans general manager Nick Caserio's perspective, Blankenship brings some unique qualities to the table that he and the coaching staff took a particular liking to; not just due to the winning edge he brings to the equation, but also because of how the former undrafted free agent got to the point he is now.

"He's got a pretty cool story. He was a player that's a good example [of a] player that wasn't drafted and had a good career to this point," Caserio said on Texans All-Access. "He's been a part of a lot of winning. He won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia. I think everybody that you talk to talks about his awareness, his instinctiveness, and just adding a certain level of calm to the secondary."

"That was a player that we had studied, we evaluated, and our coaches kind of took a liking to him. So we were able to kind of make it work."

Reed Blakenship Adds Experience, Calmness to Texans Secondary

Last season with the Eagles, Blankenship finished the season starting in 16 games to collect 83 total tackles, four passes defended, paired with an interception and a forced fumble in the process.

He's been able to retain that type of production pretty consistently in recent memory as well. Blankenship has had over 75 tackles in the last three seasons with the Eagles, and has started over 50 games between the regular season and postseason in that stretch––giving the Texans' back-end an impressive dose of added experience heading into what will be just his age-27 campaign.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On paper, he's an exciting fit to slot into a Texans secondary that stood out as one of the league's best throughout the 2025 season, headlined by cornerback duo Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter. Now, they've just got a little bit more help behind them, and another leader to help steer this locker room towards their Super Bowl aspirations.

In Caserio's mind, it's a role for Blankenship in his new situation that won't be much different from what made him successful back in Philadelphia, hopefully setting up for a smooth transition into H-Town.

“Really, we're not going to ask these players to do anything more than what they've already done to this point. But Reed's got a pretty cool story; his background, where he started to where he is now, speaks a lot about who he is, as a person and a player."

Much talk has been made of the Texans' offensive improvements made in the last several weeks, there's a case to be made that Blakenship might just end up as the most impactful new piece to join Houston's roster for next season if he can make this elite defense even better than it already is.