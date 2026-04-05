One Offensive Line Target for Texans in Each Round of the Draft

The main theme of the Houston Texans offseason thus far has been centered around their upgrades and tweaks made on the offensive line.

In a busy free agency period, Houston added three new veterans in Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith, and Evan Brown to their offensive line while also re-signing two of their own pending free agents, Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, giving this offense a refreshed sense of protection in a pivotal 2026 campaign.

But even with that notable attention focused upfront, there's a good chance the Texans' work isn't done just yet on the offensive line with the NFL Draft sitting just under a month away.

Especially as the Texans have eight picks through seven rounds of the draft, it gives the Texans a ton of flexibility to target offensive line upgrades all across the board, wherever they might see a strong fit. Some of those could be higher up in day one or two, others could be value pickups on day three.

With that in mind, let's break down one offensive line prospect that the Texans could wind up targeting in each round of the draft as the events get going in Pittsburgh later this month:

Round 1: Caleb Lomu | OT, Utah

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans did shore up their tackle spot opposite of Aireontae Ersery in free agency by adding veteran Braden Smith from the Indianapolis Colts. Yet if the front office wanted to continue their aggression in upgrading their tackle room, Caleb Lomu at 28 would definitely do that.

Starting just two years with Utah gives him room to develop behind Smith headed into Houston if necessary. Even without a starting role, his athleticism, ideal frame, and pass protection skillset make him at least worth slight consideration if he's even on the board.

Round 2: Emmanuel Pregnon | OG, Oregon

Named to First-Team All Big 10 last season, the 6'4", 314-pound guard is both powerful and durable with a strong frame. He's also got a great dose of experience as a starter at right guard for the past three seasons between Oregon and USC.

On one hand, he's a bit older compared to some other guys in his class (24), but at the same time would certainly help out the Texans on the interior for now and the near future, even competing as a day-one starter if he stands out in camp and preseason.

Round 3: Connor Lew | C, Auburn

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) sets the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Of all the areas on the Texans' offensive line that could serve to be upgraded with another new starter headed into next season, the center spot would be the area to underline. Auburn's Connor Lew, one of the best at his position in the class, could be a perfect candidate to compete for that role.

There is risk involved with a potential selection of Lew when factoring in his ACL injury from back in October 2025. But if at 100%, he'd be a strong investment for the Texans to consider at pick 69, and one they've seemingly considered having a formal pre-draft meeting with him already.

Round 4: Dametrious Crownover | OT, Texas A&M

There's a lot to work with in what Dametrious Crownover brings to the table: 6'7" at nearly 315 pounds, and stands out as both athletic and notably quick for his size. He's also got a lot of room to grow in terms of his consistency and technique before he's close to becoming a starting-level tackle.

He even has previous history as a tight end before switching to offensive tackle back in 2022. If Houston has the patience to let him develop, his length and athleticism could be enough for the Texans to take him at the top of day three.

Round 5: Parker Brailsford | C, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Texans don't prioritize a center prospect higher on the board, looking at Parker Brailsford as a fit in the middle of day three adds up as a sensible decision from the Houston brass.

He's an Alabama guy who's a bit undersized for the position at 6'2", 289 pounds, yet his mobility/quickness paired with standout toughness and grit could make him fit like a glove with DeMeco Ryans and Houston's "SWARM" mantra.

Round 6: Jaedan Roberts | OG, Alabama

The Texans currently don't have a sixth-round pick at their disposal headed into the draft. But if they end up acquiring one at any point between now and day three, Jaedan Roberts could be worth a look as a late-round pickup for depth on the interior.

Roberts, a Houston native, has good physicals at 6'5", 333 pounds, with SEC experience at right guard. He still needs to refine his technical skills before he can elevate into an NFL-level starter, but maybe Houston could be the spot to offer him that opportunity.

Round 7: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams | OG, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams is an experienced sixth-year senior who stands 6'6" for 314 pounds with ideal size to fill inside at the NFL level. There's still room to grow as a pass protector and overall consistency, but he's worth a dart throw in the late rounds.

The Texans have had an informal pre-draft meeting with Reed-Adams, and perhaps some local ties could play in his favor to wind up with Houston at the tail end of day three.