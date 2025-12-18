Seahawks Legend Admits He Would Want to Play in Texans Defense

It is no secret around the NFL that the Houston Texans' defense is elite, and the high-level unit continues to get recognition from everyone around the league, including retired legends.

During an appearance on ESPN's This Is Football, legendary CB Richard Sherman was asked what defense he would want to play for in 2025, and the one-time Super Bowl champion gave his nod to the Texans.

"Any scheme? It'd be Houston's," Sherman answered. "They run a lot of different things, but they keep it simple. They're either in man, three, they run a little two. They don't disguise crazy. They just say, 'Hey. Gap, sound, accountability football. We gonna get in your face. We gonna be physical. Everybody's running and hitting. We taking the ball away. And you gonna have to deal with us.' I would love to play in that scheme."

I asked @RSherman_25 what 2025 defense he'd want to play in.



"It would be Houston's." 👀



As luck would have it, ballknower @minakimes had asked me to ask Richard if he has more fun watching the Texans or Seahawks.



"Mina you know I'm gonna be biased here." 😂



— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 17, 2025

Richard Sherman gives props to Texans defense

The Texans' defense has given up the fewest total yards and points per game in the NFL this season, and they not only have the ideal scheme, as Sherman details, but they also have the personnel to execute.

"Houston's D-Line is really deep, really aggressive, really attacking. But Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are obviously the kingpins of that D-Line, and they do a phenomenal job. But that secondary — Kamari Lassiter, even more than Stingley, my guy Calen Bullock, and Pitre, I love watching him play. You would think [Lassiter] is like a 250-pound linebacker, and he's not that big, but he plays huge, and he plays fast."

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates with Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after making a stop during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite putting together a legendary career with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl, and earning three All-Pro First Team honors, Sherman was quick to compare this Texans defense to his former team. While Sherman would not admit that he liked watching this Texans defense more than the Seahawks, he put them on the same level because of how incredible this Houston unit has been.

The Texans are just the second team since 2010 to allow fewer than 270 yards per game, joining Sherman's 2014 Seahawks, who ended up losing in the Super Bowl. Houston has the opportunity to do something special on the back of this elite defense.

