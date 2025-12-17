Texans Getting Veteran Edge Rusher Back From Injury

The Houston Texans have some reinforcements on their defensive line in the form of getting a veteran pass rusher back in the mix within the coming weeks.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have designated Darrell Taylor to return from Injured Reserve from an ankle injury.

DE Darrell Taylor has returned to practice and been Designated for Return. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 17, 2025

Taylor, a veteran addition to the Texans defense from this past offseason, has been out of the lineup since their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, being placed on the Injured Reserve for the past six games.

Now, he'll be gearing up for a return in the coming days to weeks, bringing some depth into Houston's edge rushing group.

When Taylor's been healthy and in the Texans' pass rushing rotation, he's played four games to post three total tackles. However, due to injuries lingering even before his IR placement, he's yet to really find a cemented role within Houston's defense.

Before joining the Texans this offseason, Taylor had previously been with the Chicago Bears during the 2024 season, and the Seattle Seahawks for the three years before that. Through his five-year career, he's collected over 120 tackles and 24.5 sacks.

Now that his health is trending in the right direction, he'll have a chance to fill in behind the dominant Texans' pass rush, headlined by the elite duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, each combining for 22.5 sacks on the season, and commanding Houston's number-one scoring defense upfront.

Taylor's first chance to be elevated off of IR will come during Week 16's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, depending on how his week of practice goes.

If Taylor winds up listed as a full participant for one or multiple practices, there's a good chance he'll be on the field this weekend in Houston. Yet, time will tell what his official gameday designation will hold after the Texans' third practice of the week.

