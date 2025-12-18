Derek Stingley, Lassiter Among DNPs on Texans-Raiders injury Report

The Houston Texans had a handful of notable DNPs during their first of three practices before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16–– two of those being their pair of star cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter.

Here's the first full practice report heading into the Texans' matchup vs. the Raiders:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 12/17)

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: DNP (ankle/knee)



– CB Derek Stingley Jr.: DNP (oblique)



– RB Nick Chubb: LIMITED (ribs)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (foot)



– RB Woody Marks: DNP (ankle)



– LB EJ Speed: DNP (knee)



– DE Darrell Taylor: LIMITED (ankle)



– OT Trent Brown: DNP (hand)



– WR Justin Watson: FULL (calf)



– DT Sheldon Rankins: DNP (knee)



– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)

Multiple starters wound up sitting out for the Texans' first practice, many of whom reside on the defensive end. Houston's top two corners, Stingley and Lassiter, linebacker and captain Azeez Al-Shaair, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are the biggest names of the bunch, all of whom were DNP.

It might not be much to worry about for the Texans, as each has seen their time on the injury report in recent weeks for each of the same injuries, and would end up playing for each of those showings. However, if any miss another day of practice, their status could be worth monitoring a little bit more.

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs onto the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans' backfield also saw their starting duo in Woody Marks and Nick Chubb listed, while the latter was able to suit up in limited capacity after missing Week 15's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Time will tell whether either will miss any time, but in case they do, the Texans came to terms on a deal with last week's standout running back, Jawhar Jordan, to join the 53-man roster to provide some added depth.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report (as of 12/17)

– WR Alex Bachman: FULL (thumb)



– S Jeremy Chinn: DNP (back)



– DE Maxx Crosby: DNP (knee)



– WR Tyler Lockett: LIMITED (knee)



– OG Jordan Meredith: FULL (ankle)



– OT Kolton Miller: LIMITED (ankle)



– QB Geno Smith: FULL (shoulder/back)



– TE lan Thomas: FULL (calf)

The Raiders have a handful of notable entries on their end as well, with the biggest being defensive end Maxx Crosby, listed as a DNP with a knee injury. Las Vegas' star rusher has been active for each of their 14 games this season, but if he sat out during their road trip to Houston, it would be a massive break for the Texans' offensive line.

Geno Smith, on the other hand, was able to be a full participant in practice after missing last week's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll noted this week that Smith will likely be the starter if healthy, giving the Texans a bit of clarity as to who they'll be facing under center.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!