What Texans GM Had to Say About C.J. Stroud's 5th-Year Option

While the Houston Texans have remained relatively quiet in the month of April outside of their pre-draft preparation, one of their big recent roster moves came from the decision to exercise the fifth-year options of both C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans’ top-three picks from 2023 were bound to get that extra contract year added onto their deals after their first three seasons in Houston; even for C.J. Stroud, who's been subject to some lingering questions regarding what his future looks like after an up-and-down 2025.

However, those quarterback discussions have since been nipped in the bud by the Texans' front office by signing him on through the 2027 season. And according to general manager Nick Caserio, accepting his fifth-year option doesn't happen to affect his future in Houston much at all.

"I don't really think it affects his future. He's our quarterback," Caserio said of Stroud during a pre-draft presser. "We've said that from the beginning. I think that was really more of a procedural thing. I don't want to say it was a no-brainer, but it was kind of a no-brainer."

"Glad he's here. Again, it's more part of the process. We're excited about his offseason. I think he's had a good approach, had a good attitude here. I think he's put a lot of work in from March and April. So, excited to have him around here in the spring, and excited to keep moving forward."

#Texans GM Nick Caserio on if C.J. Stroud's fifth-year option affects his future:



🗣️"I don't really think it affects his future... I think that was really more of a procedural thing."



"I don't want to say it was a no-brainer, but it was kind of a no-brainer." https://t.co/BaYxIhYz9O pic.twitter.com/kVMIcOE4u0 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 14, 2026

Texans Continue to Hold High Confidence in C.J. Stroud

The Texans are technically eligible as soon as this offseason to offer Stroud a fresh extension that can keep him signed on as their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But even while they may be eligible, the more likely outcome will be for Houston to wait that process out into next year in an effort to prioritize a new deal for Will Anderson Jr.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That not only gives the Texans more time to see what Stroud can do in his fourth season before guaranteeing him big money on his next deal, but also gives Stroud himself an opportunity to build up his value further from where it's been trending the past two years.

Stroud certainly has the chance to put the pieces together this season. Not only have the Texans' top decision-makers all shown an abundance of confidence in what their quarterback has in store for the future, but Houston's overall offensive outlook has been on the upswing all offseason as well.

Between the addition of David Montgomery in his backfield, a couple of new veterans on the offensive line in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and a whole draft ahead to keep building up that side of the ball, 2026 might be Stroud's best chance yet to replicate the same success fans saw during his rookie showcase three years ago.

If he can make those strides, Houston will be able to show their confidence in the form of a long-term, lucrative extension next offseason. But it's up to Stroud to make that development happen to solidify his standing as that franchise guy he was initially brought in to be.

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